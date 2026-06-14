2026 Apostolic Visitation commences at Cedar Mountain Chapel

Audio By Carbonatix
The 2026 Apostolic Visitation of Assemblies of God, Ghana, began with the Greater Accra East Region hosting the opening session at the Cedar Mountain Chapel in East Legon.
The event brought together pastors and their spouses, retirees and their spouses, as well as widows of pastors.
The General Superintendent, Rev. Stephen Wengam, led an intensive three-and-a-half-hour prayer session, focusing on key areas including thanksgiving, repentance, rededication, intercession for the Assemblies of God World Congress to be held in Accra in October this year, the needs of the Church, individual concerns, and prayers for the nation, Ghana.
Appreciation
The Greater Accra East Regional Superintendent, Rev. Andrews Nelson Awintia, the host, expressed appreciation to the General Superintendent and his wife, Lady Mrs Monica Wengam, for their leadership and commitment.
Mrs Wengam also commended the pastors for their dedication and used the occasion to present cloth and cash donations to widows, retirees, and their spouses. In addition, pastors’ wives received cloth, while the pastors themselves were also given gifts.
Exhortation
In his exhortation, Rev. Wengam encouraged pastors to remain diligent in their calling and to avoid attitudes such as grumbling and anxiety, which he noted can erode peace and hinder their ability to do more for the ministry.
Marriage vows
The General Superintendent led ministers and their spouses to renew their marriage vows, emphasising the need to keep them unbroken till death, as ordained by God.
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