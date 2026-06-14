Education Minister mourns UCC student, orders full investigation into death

Innocentia Avinu

Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisu has expressed sadness over the death of a University of Cape Coast (UCC) student and has directed the university authorities to work with the Ghana Police Service to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The deceased, identified as Ms Innocentia Avinu, was a Level 200 student of the University of Cape Coast who reportedly died at a beach in Cape Coast.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Education on Sunday, June 14, the Minister described the news as deeply distressing and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

"The Ministry of Education has received with deep sadness reports of the death of Ms Innocentia Avinu, a Level 200 student at the University of Cape Coast, at a beach in Cape Coast," the statement said.

To establish the facts surrounding the student's death, the Minister has instructed the university to work closely with law enforcement authorities.

According to the statement, "The Honourable Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has directed the authorities of the University of Cape Coast to collaborate closely with the Ghana Police Service to commence a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student's death."

The Ministry also extended its sympathies to the family of the deceased, her colleagues and the entire university community during this difficult period.

"The Ministry extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and the University community," the statement said.

It further appealed to the public to allow investigators to carry out their work without interference.

The Ministry urged Ghanaians "to allow the investigative process to proceed unhindered" as authorities seek to determine the circumstances that led to the student's death.

The deceased, a Level 200 student of the university, was last seen on June 11, 2026, at the Ayensu Plaza Hostel on the UCC campus. According to family members, she was wearing a black dress when she left the hostel but failed to return, prompting concerns about her whereabouts.

A search was subsequently launched by relatives and friends, who appealed to the public for assistance in locating her. However, the search ended in tragedy when a body later identified as hers was found washed ashore near Hutchland Beach Resort in Cape Coast.

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