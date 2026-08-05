I sleep well because I stand by the truth – Asiedu Nketiah defends tough leadership decisions

Audio By Carbonatix
NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has defended his leadership style, insisting that difficult decisions cannot be avoided simply because they may hurt people in the short term.
Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, he said leaders must remain committed to what they believe is right, even when their decisions attract criticism or cause temporary discomfort.
His comments come against the backdrop of one of the NDC’s most controversial internal decisions while in opposition.
The party reshuffled its leadership in Parliament, replacing Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader with Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.
The move sparked widespread debate and generated strong reactions within the party, with many questioning the timing and rationale.
Months later, Asiedu Nketiah publicly explained the thinking behind the decision, reigniting discussions over whether party leaders should openly discuss such sensitive internal matters.
Asked whether he regretted speaking publicly about the episode, Asiedu Nketiah said he had no reason to apologise for telling the truth.
“It doesn’t change the truth, whether some people accept it or not. The truth remains the truth,” he said.
“So me, I always want to stay on the side of truth. Once I say something and it is true, whether you accept it or not, that is it. I’m okay with that. I sleep and sleep well.”
When Evans Mensah suggested that some people had been hurt by his public comments, the NDC chairman said he did not believe anyone should have taken offence.
“I didn’t think that it was reasonable for anybody to be hurt,” he said.
He argued that anyone who listened to his full remarks would realise “it was much ado about nothing.”
Asiedu Nketiah also dismissed suggestions that the episode damaged his relationship with Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak.
“Very close. We worked together,” he said.
He explained that the purpose of his comments was to urge party supporters to stop fuelling divisions because, despite public perceptions, he remained on good terms with both men.
“I’m cool with my junior brothers Haruna and Muntaka, and we are moving together in Accra.”
To underscore the point, he disclosed that he had spoken with Haruna the previous day and said he and Muntaka remained in regular contact.
Defending the decision to reshuffle the parliamentary leadership, Asiedu Nketiah rejected the argument that it was wrong simply because it had never happened before.
“So there must be a first time for something… Everything.”
He stressed that once he is convinced a decision is the right one, he does not hesitate.
“If I believe that this is the right way of achieving my results, I will go for it, even though heaven falls.”
Reflecting on the emotional reactions that followed the reshuffle, he acknowledged that those affected were naturally hurt but said that was inevitable when necessary decisions are made.
“If I take a decision and I know it will pain you, your initial reactions don’t hurt me at all,” he said.
Drawing an analogy with surgery, he added: “If I know that that cut is necessary to heal you, I’m good with it.”
He ended on a lighter note, recalling how he jokingly told Muntaka, after Muntaka's appointment as Interior Minister, not to have him arrested, only for Muntaka to reply that before he reached Nsawam Prison, he himself might have received notice that he was no longer minister.
Latest Stories
-
UGMC disputes Michael Blackson’s claims, says patient care followed medical standards
7 minutes
-
Confusion as traders re-erect containers at Baba Yara Stadium after KMA demolition
8 minutes
-
Third-term presidency claims designed to divide NDC and revive collapsed NPP – Mustapha Gbande
9 minutes
-
Ghana’s central bank pumped nearly $13bn into FX market in just a year, IMF says
14 minutes
-
Bueman SHS wins historic Riddle Bonanza at 2026 NSMQ Oti Regional Qualifiers
19 minutes
-
Ghana Police Service and Education Ministry fined again for RTI non-compliance
24 minutes
-
NDC sets dates for 2026 internal executive elections
26 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin donates laptops to newly posted teachers in Effutu
27 minutes
-
Korle-Bu, Komfo Anokye, all five teaching hospitals fined GH₵20,000 over failure to submit RTI reports
32 minutes
-
RTI Commission fines 254 public institutions GH¢20,000 each over failure to submit 2025 reports
41 minutes
-
St. Mary’s Seminary SHS, Lolobi secures final Oti ticket to 2026 NSMQ
48 minutes
-
BoG’s gold purchase programme involving GoldBod lost GH¢22bn in 2025, IMF says
56 minutes
-
Jude Michelle elected second female KNUST SRC President with over 6,000-vote margin
60 minutes
-
Ghana Chamber of Mines donates GH¢2m relief items to NADMO to support flood victims
1 hour
-
Health Ministry reveals strategy to clear backlog of over 107,000 unemployed nurses in Ghana
1 hour