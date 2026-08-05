Africa

Nigeria’s Tinubu approves military pay rise as security challenges persist

Source: Reuters  
  5 August 2026 4:34am
President Bola Tinubu
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Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has approved pay rises of up to ​80% for members of the armed forces, the presidency said ​on Tuesday, in a move aimed at boosting troop welfare ⁠as the country battles insurgency, banditry and kidnappings.

The salary increase comes ​as Nigeria grapples with multiple security challenges across different regions.

Islamist insurgents, including ​Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), continue to stage attacks in the northeast, while heavily armed criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, operate across parts of ​the northwest.

Kidnappings for ransom have become widespread in parts of north-central ​Nigeria, while security forces also face periodic separatist-linked violence in the southeast.

Under the new ‌pay ⁠structure, effective Sept. 1, officers above the rank of colonel, including generals, will receive a 30% salary increase.

Personnel from colonel to warrant officer will receive a 50% raise, while soldiers from private to staff ​sergeant rank will ​see salaries rise ⁠by 80%, according to a statement by presidential adviser Bayo Onanuga.

The new package will increase the annual wage ​bill for the armed forces to 924 billion ​naira ($678.68 million) ⁠from 660 billion naira.

Successive governments have struggled to contain insecurity despite increased military deployments and spending, with attacks by armed groups continuing to strain ⁠security forces ​and communities.

Tinubu said his administration would continue ​to prioritise troop welfare and modernise the armed forces with the weapons and technology needed ​to tackle security threats.

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