Nigeria’s Tinubu approves military pay rise as security challenges persist

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has approved pay rises of up to 80% for members of the armed forces, the presidency said on Tuesday, in a move aimed at boosting troop welfare as the country battles insurgency, banditry and kidnappings.
The salary increase comes as Nigeria grapples with multiple security challenges across different regions.
Islamist insurgents, including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), continue to stage attacks in the northeast, while heavily armed criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, operate across parts of the northwest.
Kidnappings for ransom have become widespread in parts of north-central Nigeria, while security forces also face periodic separatist-linked violence in the southeast.
Under the new pay structure, effective Sept. 1, officers above the rank of colonel, including generals, will receive a 30% salary increase.
Personnel from colonel to warrant officer will receive a 50% raise, while soldiers from private to staff sergeant rank will see salaries rise by 80%, according to a statement by presidential adviser Bayo Onanuga.
The new package will increase the annual wage bill for the armed forces to 924 billion naira ($678.68 million) from 660 billion naira.
Successive governments have struggled to contain insecurity despite increased military deployments and spending, with attacks by armed groups continuing to strain security forces and communities.
Tinubu said his administration would continue to prioritise troop welfare and modernise the armed forces with the weapons and technology needed to tackle security threats.
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