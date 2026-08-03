Gunmen kill 12, abduct women and children in Nigerian village

Audio By Carbonatix
Armed men killed at least 12 people and abducted women and children during a night attack on a village in Nigeria's northwestern Sokoto state, witnesses said.
Six members of one family burned to death after the attackers set fire to their house, one resident told Reuters.
The gunmen entered the village of Lajinge around 11 p.m. on Saturday and attacked residents until about 3 a.m. on Sunday, locals said.
The region has seen frequent attacks by heavily armed gangs, known as bandits, who raid villages, kidnap residents for ransom and steal livestock.
"They killed at least 12 people, injured four others, abducted women and children after rustling many livestock," resident Auwal Hassan told Reuters by phone.
Police were investigating and would provide updates later, Sokoto force spokesperson Ahmed Rufai said.
The attack comes a week after bandits killed at least 24 farmers in neighbouring Zamfara state.
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