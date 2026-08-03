Malaysian boy to go on trial for allegedly murdering girl in school

Yap Shing Xuen was found fatally stabbed multiple times in her school's toilet

A teenage boy in Malaysia is set to go on trial on Monday for allegedly killing a female schoolmate, in a high-profile case that has sparked debate about the effects of social media on children.

The boy is accused of murdering 16-year-old Yap Shing Xuen last October. The girl was found fatally stabbed multiple times in a toilet at their secondary school on the outskirts of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The boy, who was 14 at the time, has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he could spend decades in prison.

Police previously said they suspected social media could have influenced the boy.

Police also confirmed a note was found on him at the time of his arrest. Reports about the note's alleged content have fueled the wider discussion about the role of social media.

Under Malaysian law, the boy cannot be publicly identified as he is still a minor.

His young age also means he will not face the death penalty if found guilty.

However, he could still face 30 to 40 years in jail, and he could also be flogged. The age of criminal responsibility in Malaysia is 10 years old.

The case has profoundly shocked the country and triggered a nationwide conversation about the negative effects of social media on children, particularly exposure to the manosphere and incel culture.

Some have compared the case to the Netflix series Adolescence, which explores similar themes involving teenage boys, online radicalisation and violence.

Last year Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was asked about the case as well as other recent cases of violence in schools.

He was quoted by local media as saying that "almost all of these issues stem from the use of mobile phones and social media", and vowed to look into stricter measures.

Authorities have since put in place new rules which they say will protect children and reduce their exposure to harmful online content.

Since June, Malaysia has banned all children under the age of 16 from having accounts on major social media platforms.

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