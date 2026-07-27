Access Bank Ghana strengthens ethical finance expertise with Malaysia executive study tour

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has strengthened its drive to become a leader in ethical and non-interest finance following its participation in a high-level executive study tour on non-interest banking, capital markets and Takaful (Islamic insurance) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The five-day programme, organised by the Islamic Finance Research Institute of Ghana (IFRIG) in collaboration with the Centre for Islamic Economics (CIE) at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), brought together regulators and financial sector leaders to study Malaysia's globally recognised ethical finance ecosystem and identify opportunities to advance financial inclusion in Ghana.

The initiative forms part of Access Bank Ghana's broader strategy to deepen institutional capacity and position itself as a leading provider of ethical and inclusive financial solutions.

Participants received practical training in global best practices in non-interest banking, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), Takaful insurance, regulatory frameworks and financial innovation, while examining how ethical finance can support financial inclusion and sustainable economic development.

Access Bank Ghana was represented by Head of Mobile Money and Fintech Partnerships, Tawfiq Moomen; Team Lead for IT and E-Business Compliance, Eugene Dadzie; and Financial Control team member, Nadra Ndarya Baba.

The delegation joined officials from the Bank of Ghana, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the National Insurance Commission, reflecting a coordinated effort to strengthen Ghana's financial sector and prepare for the expansion of ethical finance products.

Speaking on the significance of the programme, Mr. Moomen, who also leads Access Bank Ghana's Non-Interest Banking Committee, described ethical finance as a major growth opportunity for Ghana's banking industry.

"Ethical finance represents one of the most exciting opportunities for the future of banking in Ghana. Our participation in Malaysia's globally acclaimed ethical finance capacity-building programme reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable financial solutions that meet the needs of individuals and businesses," he said.

He noted that the study tour aligns with the bank's long-term ambition to become Ghana's preferred partner for ethical and non-interest finance by investing in international knowledge exchange and building future-ready expertise.

Mr. Moomen said Malaysia's experience demonstrates how ethical finance can expand financial inclusion, deepen capital markets and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

"Malaysia has demonstrated that ethical finance can successfully drive financial inclusion, deepen capital markets and support sustainable economic growth. The insights gained through this executive study tour will strengthen our ability to develop solutions that are globally informed and locally relevant. We are the preferred partner for ethical and non-interest finance in Ghana because we have built the capabilities, partnerships and expertise required to support the future of finance," he added.

Malaysia is widely recognised as one of the world's leading centres for ethical and non-interest finance, having built a robust dual-banking system over the past four decades, supported by strong regulation, deep capital markets and well-established governance structures.

During the study tour, participants gained first-hand exposure to the country's regulatory supervision, consumer protection mechanisms, licensing frameworks and dispute resolution systems that underpin its ethical finance industry.

Access Bank Ghana said its participation comes at a time when Ghana is strengthening institutional capacity and exploring the development of non-interest banking, insurance and capital market products.

The bank said it will continue to invest in talent development and strategic international partnerships to build the expertise needed to deliver ethical and non-interest financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of Ghanaian individuals and businesses.

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