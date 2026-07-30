Access Bank partners with Points Africa to expand Rewards by Access loyalty programme

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has partnered with Points Africa, a mobile-first rewards platform, to expand the benefits available to customers under its Rewards by Access loyalty programme.

The partnership is expected to increase the number of locations where customers can earn and redeem loyalty points, providing more opportunities for cardholders to enjoy rewards across restaurants, retail outlets, wellness centres, entertainment venues and other lifestyle destinations in Ghana.

The collaboration is part of Access Bank Ghana’s efforts to provide customer-focused banking solutions that deliver greater value in everyday transactions.

Through the integration with Points Africa’s merchant ecosystem, eligible Rewards by Access members will continue to earn loyalty points automatically when they use their Access Bank cards and will have access to a wider range of redemption options.

With more than 65 participating locations currently available on the Points Africa platform, customers will be able to use their accumulated points across an expanded network of lifestyle and retail partners.

Commenting on the partnership, Executive Director of Retail and SME Banking at Access Bank Ghana, Eugene Ocansey, said the initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience through innovation and strategic partnerships.

“Rewards by Access was designed to deliver tangible value to our customers through their everyday banking activities. Our partnership with Points Africa allows us to extend that value by giving customers access to more relevant and rewarding experiences,” he said.

He added that the bank would continue to explore innovative ways to improve the benefits customers receive from their banking activities.

Chief Commercial Officer at Points Africa, Adam Meghji, said the partnership would make rewards more accessible and practical for Access Bank customers.

“This partnership brings rewards closer to the everyday lives of Access Bank customers. By expanding where customers can redeem the points they earn from their regular card transactions, we are creating a more practical and engaging rewards experience that delivers real value,” he said.

Access Bank said existing Rewards by Access members would not need to take additional steps to benefit from the expanded merchant network.

Customers can continue using their Access Bank cards to earn points, which can now be redeemed at more participating locations nationwide.

The bank said details on programme eligibility, participating merchants, earning mechanisms and applicable terms and conditions would be communicated directly to customers.

The partnership is part of Access Bank Ghana’s broader strategy to strengthen its customer value proposition by delivering innovative products and services that respond to changing lifestyle and banking needs.

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