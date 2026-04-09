Access Bank leads push for patient capital to support MSME growth at GEXIM 10th Anniversary

Audio By Carbonatix
Access Bank (Ghana) PLC has reinforced the urgent need for patient capital as a key driver of sustainable growth for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Africa.
This position was articulated at a high-level panel discussion held as part of the 10th Anniversary celebration of the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM), under the theme: “Mobilising Patient Capital for MSME Growth and Sustainability: The Role of Development Finance and Export Credit Institutions.”
Representing the Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Kafui Bimpe, Head of SME Banking, Access Bank African Subsidiaries, delivered insights on the importance of long-term, flexible financing solutions tailored to MSMEs.
He joined a distinguished panel that included Cyril Amaechi Okoye, Secretary-General of the Association of African Development Finance Institutions; Andrew Akoto, Country Manager, KPMG; and Angelo Dadzie, Special Advisor to the President of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development.
Speaking during the session, Mr. Bimpe emphasised that the challenge facing MSMEs goes beyond access to capital and includes the structure and sustainability of that financing.
“MSMEs do not just need capital; they need patient capital that aligns with their growth cycles, supports resilience, and enables long-term value creation,” he stated.
Mr. Bimpe further highlighted the critical role of Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) in providing long-term funding and risk-sharing mechanisms that enable commercial banks to lend more confidently to MSMEs.
He also emphasised the importance of Export Credit Institutions in supporting businesses to scale into international markets.
He reaffirmed Access Bank’s commitment to supporting MSMEs, noting that the Bank has advanced over GHS 99 million in financing through various innovative models, including Access Bank’s Instant Business Loan and the Bridge-in-Agric financing in partnership with the MasterCard Foundation and CrossBoundary Group.
The Bank has also strategically partnered with various national and international organisations to provide targeted interventions across key sectors of the economy.
“At Access Bank, we are focused on bridging the gap between global capital and local enterprise, ensuring that MSMEs are not only financed but positioned to thrive,” he added.
The panel discussion was a key highlight of GEXIM’s 10th Anniversary celebrations, bringing together policymakers, financial institutions, and development partners to advance conversations around sustainable financing for Africa’s MSME sector.
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