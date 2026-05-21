Ghana-eligible defender Beres Owusu signs permanent deal with Grazer AK

French-born defender Beres Owusu has completed a permanent move to Austrian Bundesliga side Grazer AK from French club AS Saint-Étienne following an impressive loan spell.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who is of Ghanaian descent, has signed a deal until 2029 after Grazer AK activated the purchase option included in his season-long loan agreement during the 2025/26 campaign.

Owusu initially joined the Austrian side in the summer of 2025 from Saint-Étienne, having previously spent time on loan at US Quevilly-Rouen Métropole.

Confirming the deal, Grazer AK described the defender as one of their most reliable performers during the just-ended season.

“It’s official as of today: GAK has exercised its option to buy Beres Owusu and has signed the Frenchman until 2029,” the club announced.

The Austrian outfit revealed that little was known about Owusu when he arrived on loan from the French fifth division setup last August, but he quickly established himself as a key figure in defence.

The centre-back featured prominently in the Austrian Bundesliga, missing only one of the club’s 32 league matches due to suspension. After starting the season on the bench against Austria Vienna, Owusu played every minute in the remaining 30 matches and emerged as one of the most consistent performers under head coach Ferdinand Feldhofer.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Owusu expressed his delight at securing a long-term stay in Graz.

“When I arrived in Graz, I didn’t really know what to expect. However, from the very first second, I felt very comfortable and got along well with my teammates and the coaching staff,” he said.

“The season was very demanding, but we all pulled together and ultimately deservedly secured our place in the league. I’m delighted that the club continues to have faith in me and has exercised its option to buy me.”

Grazer AK sporting director, Tino Wawra, described the defender as a major asset to the club.

“Even though it’s a large sum for GAK, it was always clear that we would exercise our option on a player like this if it was financially feasible,” Wawra said.

“With his physique, Beres is an exceptional player for Austria, and as of today, he’s obviously a major asset for GAK.”

Born in Paris to Ghanaian parents, Owusu remains eligible to represent Ghana at international level and has previously expressed his desire to play for the Black Stars in the future.

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