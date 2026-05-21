Arthur Legacy, CAA Base partner to educate players on transfers, branding

The Arthur Legacy Invitational Tournament has hosted a seminar on player transfers, talent development and branding in collaboration with CAA Base at the Mensvic Hotel in Accra.

The event brought together key stakeholders in Ghana football, including representatives from the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, the Ghana Football Association and the Italian Embassy.

Speaking to JoySports, Arthur Legacy Sports CEO, Oliver Arthur, said the collaboration with CAA Base forms part of efforts to create pathways for young African football talents.

“This tournament has been running for years, but bringing in CAA Base, one of the biggest agencies in the world, is a major step. They were impressed with the level of talent in Ghana,” he said.

Arthur explained that beyond showcasing talent, there is a growing need to educate players, clubs and families on the business aspect of football to help them avoid costly mistakes in their careers.

“We want players to understand transfers, branding and career management so they can make informed decisions,” he added.

CAA Base football consultant, Aaron Afriyie, also stressed the importance of creating the right developmental environment for young Ghanaian players.

“Talent has never been a problem in Ghana. It’s about putting players in the right situations to thrive,” he said.

The Arthur Legacy Invitational Tournament, which runs from May 18 to May 22, 2026, continues to serve as a platform for identifying and nurturing young football talent while exposing players to opportunities within the global game.

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