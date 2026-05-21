Many people don’t like sharing their success tips – Mary Anane Awuku

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian entrepreneur and leadership coach, Mary Anane Awuku, has encouraged entrepreneurs and professionals to openly share knowledge and experiences, stressing that success should not be kept secret.
Speaking on The Career Trail Season 4 programme aired on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, she observed that many people are often reluctant to pass on what has helped them succeed, especially to younger individuals.
“I noticed that a lot of people don’t like telling younger ones what they applied to make them succeed,” she said.
She explained that in her own journey, she has made a conscious effort to guide others by sharing practical insights, even with people in the same field.
“There have been moments where I sit with someone and I keep giving them my ways of doing things, even in marketing—go and apply this, do this,” she recounted.
According to her, some people are often surprised by her openness, particularly those who view her as a competitor.
“They ask me, ‘Why are you saying all these things?’ especially people who also run schools,” she added.
Mary, however, believes that sharing knowledge does not reduce one’s value but rather creates room for growth.
“The more you give, the more you receive,” she noted.
She emphasised that her approach is rooted in the belief that success is meant to impact others, not just the individual.
“All that we have, I feel, is God’s way of blessing you to become a blessing unto others,” she stated.
“You can become a blessing in monetary form, through advice, or through any other means that you can,” she added.
Mary further noted that platforms like The Career Trail provide an opportunity to share experiences and inspire others.
“This is our way of sharing our stories and impacting the lives of people,” she said.
She concluded by stressing that valuable knowledge should not always be treated as something to be traded, as some lessons are meant to guide people for life.
“It shouldn’t be about what you’re giving to get this information. Some of this information is for life,” she added.
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