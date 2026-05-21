MoGCSP inaugurates, swears in Technical Working Group for new National Plan of Action on elimination of human trafficking

On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, the Human Trafficking Secretariat of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) held an inaugural meeting and swearing-in ceremony for members of the Technical Working Group tasked with reviewing and developing a new National Plan of Action (NPA) for the elimination of human trafficking in Ghana.

The purpose of the Technical Working Group is to provide technical guidance for the review of the current National Plan of Action (2022–2026) and support the development of a new National Plan of Action (2027–2031) for the elimination of human trafficking in the country.

In her welcome statement, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, who also serves as the Chairperson of the Technical Working Group, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, stated that human trafficking continues to be a daunting challenge, demonstrating the need for coordinated collaboration to protect vulnerable groups who are often at greater risk of exploitation.

According to her, the current National Plan of Action (NPA) serves as a roadmap that has provided strategic guidance for the implementation of activities and objectives that not only cover the 4Ps paradigm (Prevention, Protection, Prosecution and Partnership), but also cut across implementation levels at the national, regional and district levels.

The Sector Minister charged members to ensure that prevention interventions include a cross-sector communication strategy within the NPA, supported by concise information, education and communication materials.

“We must ensure that it is disability-friendly and child-friendly. It must also contain objectives that enhance knowledge, improve community sensitisation and strengthen awareness-raising campaigns,” she stressed.

Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey expressed optimism that the National Plan of Action would continue to promote stronger and sustained collaboration among law enforcement agencies, the Judicial Service, social workers and all key stakeholders.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Director of MoGCSP, who serves as the Co-Chairperson of the Technical Working Group, emphasised the need for stronger collaboration, commitment and coordinated national efforts in the fight against human trafficking. She noted that the new National Plan of Action would serve as a strategic guide to strengthen prevention, protection, prosecution and partnership mechanisms aimed at eliminating human trafficking in the country.

In a brief statement, the Head of the Human Trafficking Secretariat, Madam Abena Annobea, commended UNICEF, partners and stakeholders for their continuous support towards Ghana’s efforts to eliminate human trafficking.

The Technical Working Group was officially inaugurated and sworn into office to lead the review of the current National Plan of Action, assess existing interventions and develop a comprehensive and responsive framework to address emerging trends and challenges associated with human trafficking.

Members of the Technical Working Group pledged their commitment to supporting the Ministry in developing an effective and inclusive national action plan that reflects current realities and promotes the protection and welfare of victims, especially women and children.

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