Gender Ministry supports domestic abuse survivor with livelihood package in Akim Oda

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has provided livelihood support to Ms Harriet Amuzu, a survivor of domestic abuse whose case drew public attention last year following the Ministry’s intervention.

The support package was presented in Akim Oda, Eastern Region, and includes a deep freezer, ice chests, food items, a glass display case for her fried yam and fish business, and cash support to help her establish and sustain her livelihood.

The items were presented on behalf of the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, by the Head of the Domestic Violence Secretariat, who delivered a message of encouragement and assurance of continued government support for survivors of abuse.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to helping survivors rebuild their lives, stressing that support does not end at rescue but extends to empowerment and independence. “We are intentional about helping survivors rebuild.

Providing practical support like this is a step towards restoring hope, dignity and economic independence,” she stated.

The intervention forms part of broader efforts by the Ministry to combine psychosocial care, legal aid and economic empowerment to support long-term recovery for survivors of abuse.

During the presentation, the Head of the Domestic Violence Secretariat, Madam Malonin Asibi, also engaged the family, highlighting the psychological and social consequences of abuse and urging stronger emotional support for Ms Amuzu.

She further called on the public to speak up against all forms of abuse, stressing that domestic violence can have severe consequences, including trauma, breakdown of families, and exposure of vulnerable individuals to hardship.

Ms Amuzu expressed gratitude for the support, describing it as timely and life-changing.

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