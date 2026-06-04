Liverpool appoint Iraola as head coach

Andoni Iraola

Liverpool have appointed Andoni Iraola as their head coach following the sacking of Arne Slot.

The Reds announced Slot's exit on Saturday, a year after the Dutchman guided them to the Premier League title.

Former Bournemouth manager Iraola, 43, joins after delivering the Cherries' finest season to date, finishing in sixth place.

That was only one position and three points behind Liverpool and gave Bournemouth a place in next season's Europa League.

The Spaniard announced in April that he would leave Bournemouth this summer and he had been linked with Crystal Palace and AC Milan.

Now he moves to Merseyside, with Liverpool having qualified for next season's Champions League despite finishing the Premier League season with 60 points - their lowest tally since the 2015-16 campaign.

They finished 25 points behind champions Arsenal.

Iraola is understood to be keen to bring Tommy Elphick and Shaun Cooper, his assistants at Bournemouth, to Anfield as part of his coaching staff.

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