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Ghana international Caleb Yirenkyi is on the verge of becoming the most expensive player ever sold by a Danish club after FC Nordsjælland agreed a record transfer with English Premier League side Coventry City.
According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Coventry City will pay a guaranteed €27 million for the 20-year-old midfielder, with a further €3 million in performance-related bonuses, taking the total value of the deal to €30 million.
The transfer, which is subject to a medical examination and the completion of contractual formalities, will eclipse every previous sale in the history of the Danish Superliga.
The guaranteed fee of €27 million also makes Yirenkyi the first player to be sold by a Danish club, setting a new benchmark in the country's football transfer market.
The move will also represent the biggest signing in Coventry City's history, with the Premier League club breaking its own transfer record to secure the services of the Ghana international.
According to Tipsbladet, Yirenkyi opted for Frank Lampard's side after being assured of a prominent role in the team and regular playing opportunities.
The midfielder's rise has been one of the standout stories of the past year. After establishing himself as one of the Danish Superliga's best midfielders, he further enhanced his reputation with a series of impressive performances for Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
He scored the only goal in Ghana's 1-0 win over Panama.
His impending departure also means he will not travel with FC Nordsjælland for Thursday's UEFA Conference League qualifying match against Icelandic side Valur.
The transfer continues FC Nordsjælland's reputation as one of Scandinavia's leading talent developers. The Danish club has previously transferred players such as Mohammed Kudus, Patrick Dorgu and Sindre Walle Egeli to Europe's top leagues.
The club also held the previous Danish transfer record after selling Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah in 2023 for a guaranteed €25 million, with a further €5 million in add-ons.
Speaking last December, FC Nordsjælland's sporting director, Alexander Riget, indicated that Yirenkyi was ready to make the step to one of Europe's elite leagues.
"Caleb is about to have played a lot of games, and we have made some plans with him, so it could well be a summer sale because he has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Super League, although I would say that he has looked a little tired towards the end."
Riget also dismissed suggestions that the midfielder would require an intermediate move before joining one of Europe's strongest leagues.
"He is extremely mature. We have agreed that he does not need an intermediate step in a Dutch sub-top club or the bottom of the Bundesliga. He is ready, we think, to move directly to a top five league and also a bit above that."
If completed, the transfer will not only establish a new Danish transfer record but also underline the growing influence of Ghanaian footballers in Europe's biggest leagues.
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