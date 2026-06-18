2026 World Cup: ‘We battled like warriors’ and won ‘with our brains’ – Queiroz opens up on Ghana’s victory

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Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has praised his players' resilience and for using their “brains" to secure a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
A stoppage-time strike from Caleb Yirenkyi at Toronto Stadium handed Ghana all three points in Group L, despite Panama controlling large spells of the contest and looking the more comfortable side for much of the game.
Ghana had failed to register a single shot in the first half and had just 35 percent possession before the interval.
Panama, meanwhile, enjoyed 65 percent of the ball and created the better opportunities.
The victory gave Queiroz a winning start at a World Cup with Ghana but the Portuguese coach admitted his side had to endure long periods without possession before executing their game plan.
“We battled like warriors,” Queiroz told ITV during a post-match interview.
“We won the game with our brains. First we had to suffer against a great team.
"They know how to play. We knew they would control the game. But step by step, our strategy was to let them come. This is the way to win.”
Ghana's victory leaves them second in Group L, behind England, who beat Croatia 4-2.
The Black Stars face the Three Lions on 23 June, while Panama will look to bounce back against Croatia.
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