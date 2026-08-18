Driver busted with cocaine at Accra International Airport

Audio By Carbonatix
The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intercepted a significant amount of suspected cocaine at the Accra International Airport in an operation that has led to the arrest of a courier delivery suspect.
The consignment was intercepted at the airport, with initial information indicating that a delivery driver is at the centre of the investigation.
Investigative journalist Manasseh Awuni Azure revealed on Joy News that the suspect is in custody, with suspicion that he works with others in a higher hierarchy of a drug syndicate.
The suspect is expected to assist investigators as NACOC works to establish how the consignment ended up at the airport and the identities of other persons who may be connected to the package.
The development comes amid heightened efforts by NACOC and other security agencies to prevent Ghana from being used as a transit point for illicit drugs.
The seizure represents a significant quantity of suspected cocaine, although the substance will be subject to the requisite testing and investigative procedures to establish its exact composition.
NACOC is expected to provide further details as investigations progress.
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