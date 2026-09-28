WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup: Black Maidens finish tournament with 4-0 win over Cote d’Ivoire

Audio By Carbonatix
The Black Maidens ended their WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup campaign on a high with a resounding victory over Cote d'Ivoire on Sunday.
Nana Joe Adarkwa's side claimed a 4-0 victory to ensure they finished the competition with four wins from five games, sealing a 4-0 win over the hosts.
Seidatu Wahab opened the scoring in the 14th minute from the penalty spot to put Ghana ahead. The Maidens continued to dominate and doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute through Gloria Ameaa.
Ghana maintained control of the contest and sealed a convincing victory late on, with Cynthia Obinsrewuo adding the fourth goal in the 86th minute.
The win saw the Black Maidens finish their campaign strongly in Yamoussoukro, following an earlier 4-2 defeat to Nigeria at the Lycée Scientifique.
The team also took part in a post-match penalty shootout as part of player development efforts for the tournament.
The victory over Côte d'Ivoire ensures Ghana finished in second place, three points behind Nigeria, who won all of their games.
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