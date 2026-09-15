Black Maidens cruise past Burkina Faso in WAFU B opener

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s U-17 female national team, the Black Maidens, have begun the defence of their WAFU Zone B title in impressive fashion with a commanding 4-0 victory over Burkina Faso.
Captain Seidatu Wahab opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Gloria Ameaa doubled Ghana’s advantage before the break.
The Black Maidens continued their dominance in the second half, with substitute Benedicta Nketiah Danso adding a third before Hajara Adams completed the rout with Ghana’s fourth goal.
The emphatic victory gives the defending champions a strong start to their title defence.
Here are photos from the game:
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