Medvedev disqualified for hitting spectator with ball

Daniil Medvedev was disqualified from the China Open after hitting a spectator in the face with a ball during his semi-final against Novak Djokovic.

Third seed Medvedev trailed Djokovic 7-5 5-3 when the Serb hit a winner beyond him for 15-15.

The ball ricocheted off the back of the court and Medvedev swiped at a backhand in annoyance, sending the ball into the air and hitting a spectator who was sitting in the front row of the stand behind him.

The fan doubled over holding his face and was still holding his eye as he was helped out of the arena.

After speaking with umpire Mohamed Lahyani and an ATP official, Russia's Medvedev approached the net to shake hands with Djokovic.

"Terribly sorry to the spectator, first of all," Medvedev said.

"I'm trying to get in touch with him, if he wants it. Hopefully I can apologise in person and see how he feels.

"I just hope he's OK. That's the most important. I just really care about him right now."

Djokovic - who was defaulted from the 2020 US Open for a similar incident - expressed sympathy for the fan and Medvedev afterwards.

"It's a bit of a shock to be honest. I hope that person is not badly injured," he said.

"I also feel sorry for Daniil. I know exactly how he feels to be disqualified in a big match.

"I am sure that Daniil did not want to do this intentionally."

What is a default in tennis?

Medvedev said afterwards he was "terribly sorry" for the incident

Defaults in tennis are rare and only occur when players violate the sport's code of conduct.

Violations include ball abuse, physical or verbal abuse, or racquet abuse. Players can receive three code violations and then be disqualified if they receive another, but Medvedev's offence was serious enough to instantly default him.

He will now lose the points and prize money he had earned in Beijing.

The 30-year-old is a combustible character who has struggled to control his emotions throughout his career.

He had a meltdown at last year's US Open when a photographer walked on court, and was fined almost £31,500 ($42,500) for his behaviour.

In April, he obliterated a racquet after losing 6-0 6-0 at the Monte Carlo Masters and was again fined for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Medvedev told BBC Sport in 2025 that he was attempting to work on his on-court behaviour.

"When I'm on the court I hate to lose; I love to win. My first goal is to win the match, so it brings a lot of adrenaline out and it brings all the energy out," he said.

"Sometimes it is a good energy. Sometimes it is a bad one."

The default brought an early end to an excellent contest, with 39-year-old Djokovic having played superbly to outlast an opponent nine years his junior.

Djokovic saved 16 of the 18 break points he faced and will go on to play Alex de Minaur in Tuesday's final.

Djokovic has a 33-0 record at the China Open, having won the title six times.

He has won at least one title a year since 2006 - but Tuesday will be his first final since the Australian Open, where he lost to then world number one Carlos Alcaraz in four sets.

He reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon, losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner, but lost in the third round of the French Open before suffering a shock first-round exit at the US Open.

Elsewhere, defending champion Alcaraz overcame fluctuations in form to beat Jaume Munar and reach the Japan Open final.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion struggled on serve throughout but gradually upped his level to win 5-7 6-3 6-1.

Spain's Alcaraz led 5-3 in the first set and served for it before losing 16 consecutive points to squander the opener.

He will face Jiri Lehecka in the final after the Czech beat Monaco's Valentin Vacherot 6-4 6-2.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.