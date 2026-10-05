MTN encourages Ghanaians to use MoMo for saving, investing and financial planning

MTN Ghana is encouraging customers to move beyond basic Mobile Money transactions and take advantage of the wider range of digital financial services available on the MoMo App.

The telecommunications company says the initiative forms part of efforts to deepen digital financial inclusion and help customers use technology not only to transfer money, but also to save, invest, access credit and plan for their financial future.

Speaking during MomoFest, Manager for Brands and Communication at MTN Ghana, Isaac Agyenim Boateng, said the company was repositioning MoMo from a transaction platform to a broader financial-wellness tool.

“For us as a business now, we are moving from wallet to financial well-being,” he said.

Mr Boateng noted that although many customers continue to rely on the *170# short code for basic transactions, the MoMo App provides access to a wider range of financial services.

These include savings, investments, loans and pension products, giving customers more opportunities to manage and grow their finances through their mobile devices.

Taking MoMo to customers

MTN has, over the past two weeks, intensified its engagement with customers across the Volta Region, including Ho and surrounding communities.

According to Mr Boateng, teams have been visiting communities, homes and offices to help customers download the MoMo App and understand how to use its various services.

He said the campaign was not simply about encouraging more people to download the application, but also about changing how customers use digital financial services.

The objective, he said, was to help customers move from simply sending and receiving money to using their digital wallets to build greater financial stability.

Security remains critical

Mr Boateng also urged customers to remain vigilant against fraud, assuring them that the MoMo platform has security measures in place.

He said MTN’s security systems were complemented by continuous customer education through SMS messages, social media campaigns, weekly fraud-prevention tips and educational content on its YouTube channels.

He, however, cautioned customers never to disclose their MoMo PINs or one-time passwords.

“Your PIN is your key. It is a key to your wallet,” he warned.

Cashless payments transforming businesses

Some vendors participating in the MomoFest activities also highlighted the growing importance of cashless payments to their businesses.

Vendor Abandoned Grace Oma Mefut said digital payments had reduced the risks associated with carrying large amounts of cash after making sales.

For Millicent, popularly known as MG of MG Scoreset, cashless transactions have become an important part of her online business, providing customers with a convenient way to make payments.

She said the growing adoption of digital payments was changing how businesses operate and interact with customers.

MTN Ghana says the expansion of digital financial services could make financial services more accessible while encouraging customers to move from simply using money digitally to managing their financial lives digitally.

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