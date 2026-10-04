Forbes’ World’s Best Employers 2026: No Ghanaian firm ranked among 900 companies

No Ghanaian firm was ranked among the 900 firms in Forbes’ World’s Best Employers 2026 rankings.

Most of the Africa-ranked firms were from South Africa, Nigeria and Egypt.

Nine of the top 10 firms came from South Africa, with subsidiaries in Ghana. They include Standard Bank (Stanbic), Absa, First National Bank, MTN and Sanlam Insurance.

Guaranty Trust Bank (277) was the only firm from Nigeria in the top 10, though Access Bank placed 704.

South Africa's dominance is noticeable in the ranking.

Nedbank led the continent at number 26 globally. Standard Bank Group followed at number 54, while Absa Group and FirstRand placed 98th and 104th, respectively.

Six of the top 10 firms were from the banking and financial services industries.

Microsoft was the best-ranked firm from the United States of America. It was followed by Delta Airlines and Shopify from the USA and Canada, respectively.

Other best-ranked top 10 firms were Costco (USA), NVIDIA (USA), Adobe (USA), Apple (USA), Sony (Japan), Alphabet (USA) and Lego Group (Denmark).

The survey covered multinational companies with more than 1,000 employees, while the final 2026 list features 900 companies headquartered across 52 countries.

Employees assessed their employers on several aspects of the workplace, including how likely they were to recommend their company to family and friends, as well as benefits, talent development, work environment and training opportunities.

Respondents could also rate former employers they had worked for within the previous two years and companies they knew through their industry or personal networks.

The methodology therefore provides a snapshot of employee perceptions of large, internationally active employers rather than a broad assessment of workplace culture across Africa.

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