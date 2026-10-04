Archbishop Agyinasare calls for responsible speech amid growing social media abuse

Archbishop Dr Charles Agyinasare, Founder and Leader of Perez Chapel International, has cautioned Ghanaians against normalising information disorder through the circulation of unverified allegations, threats and personal attacks on social media.

He also condemned the growing acceptance of abusive language and vulgarity in public discourse, saying citizens could demand accountability and expose corruption without attacking the dignity of others.

Archbishop Agyinasare gave the caution when he preached at a joint service to climax a week-long Breakthrough Conference in Accra on Sunday.

His sermon was on the theme: “Watch Your Words: The Power and Responsibility of Our Speech.”

“You can expose corruption without insulting people’s humanity,” he said, urging Ghanaians to uphold decency and mutual respect in their use of digital platforms.

He noted that the widespread use of smartphones and digital platforms had democratised broadcasting but had also increased the risk of spreading falsehoods, damaging reputations and deepening abusive public discourse.

The ease with which information could be published and shared, he said, placed a greater responsibility on users to verify facts before posting, commenting on or circulating content.

“We live in the age of the microphone,” he declared, adding that instant global reach came with the responsibility to ensure that information shared was truthful and responsible.

Archbishop Agyinasare warned that unverified claims circulated online could quickly gain traction and become accepted as truth if left unchallenged.

He urged Christians to ensure that their speech reflected their faith and advised social media users to apply a four-fold test before posting content: “Is it true? Have I established the facts? Is it gracious? Can I say it without humiliating someone?”

Drawing lessons from Matthew 13:35, Ephesians 5:4 and Colossians 4:6, Archbishop Agyinasare reminded believers that every person was created in the image of God and deserves to be treated with dignity, regardless of differences in opinion.

He urged Ghanaians to harness their digital influence responsibly by using their platforms to promote truth, elevate public discourse and contribute to a more respectful society.

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