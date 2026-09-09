Education Ministry warns against fake CSSPS placement slips circulating on social media

The Ministry of Education has warned students, parents and guardians against fake and digitally manipulated Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) placement slips being circulated on social media.

The Ministry said some individuals were attempting to alter genuine placement documents and create the impression that students' original school placements had been changed by the Ministry.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 9, the Ministry said it had been alerted to “attempts by unscrupulous individuals to manipulate and digitally alter the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) placement slips and to circulate them on social media”.

The individuals, according to the Ministry, were falsely claiming that the Ministry had changed students' original placement results.

The Ministry has rejected those claims, describing them as false and misleading.

“The Ministry wishes to state unequivocally that these claims are false and misleading,” it said.

The Ministry said preliminary internal checks had established that some of the placement slips circulating online do not correspond with records generated from the official CSSPS platform.

It said one of the key inconsistencies involved the barcodes and QR codes displayed on the purported placement slips.

“In particular, the barcodes and QR codes on the purported placement slips do not match the placement information presented on the documents being circulated as evidence of alleged changes,” the Ministry said.

It added that its internal system records and audit logs also do not support claims that students' placements had been changed.

“Furthermore, the Ministry's system and audit logs do not support the claims being made by the individuals circulating these materials,” the statement said.

According to the Ministry, the evidence available so far suggests that the documents have been deliberately altered to make it appear that students' placements were changed.

“The evidence available to the Ministry indicates that the affected documents have been digitally manipulated or otherwise altered to create the impression that students' placements have been changed,” it said.

The Ministry said the circulation of the manipulated documents is a serious matter because it could undermine confidence in the CSSPS placement process and cause unnecessary worry among students and their families.

It described the actions as “a serious attempt to undermine public confidence in the CSSPS placement process and create unnecessary confusion and anxiety among students, parents, and guardians”.

The matter has consequently been referred to the Cyber Security Authority and other relevant security agencies for further investigation.

The Ministry said the referral would allow the appropriate authorities to investigate those behind the manipulation and take the necessary action.

The Ministry has urged the public to be cautious about placement information shared on social media and avoid forwarding documents or claims that have not been verified.

It specifically advised parents, guardians and students to rely only on information obtained through the official CSSPS channels.

“The Ministry, therefore, urges the public to exercise caution and refrain from sharing unverified placement slips or claims on social media,” it said.

“Parents, guardians, and students are advised to rely only on placement information obtained through the official CSSPS channels.”

The warning comes as students and families seek information about the 2026 CSSPS placement exercise and prepare for the next stage of the senior high school admission process.

The Ministry assured the public that it remains committed to conducting the placement exercise in a transparent and fair manner.

“The Ministry remains committed to ensuring that the 2026 CSSPS placement exercise is conducted with transparency, fairness, integrity, and accountability,” it said.

It also assured students and parents that genuine complaints would not be ignored.

“The public is assured that any legitimate concerns regarding placement will be duly investigated through the appropriate channels,” the Ministry said.

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