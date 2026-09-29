Birifoh outdoors new chief: Naa Victor Gandaa V outlines vision for security, education and tourism

The chiefs and people of the Birifoh Traditional Area in the Lawra Municipality have held a grand and colourful ceremony to officially outdoor their newly gazetted divisional chief, Naa Debomo Victor Gandaa V, bringing an end to years of anticipation following the transition of the immediate past ruler.

The historic event, held at the forecourt of the Birifoh Naa’s Palace, drew hundreds of dignitaries, government officials, traditional leaders and citizens from across the municipality.

Addressing the gathering in a speech read on his behalf by his secretary, Charles Jilinku, Naa Victor Gandaa V formally pledged his loyalty and allegiance to the Lawra Traditional Council and outlined a comprehensive development agenda focused on border security, education, water provision, rural electrification and heritage preservation.

The chief, who had earlier revealed that he allocated 42 acres of land to the Ghana Immigration Service to construct a training school, reiterated the urgent need to police the multiple unapproved routes between Ghana and Burkina Faso to curb cross-border drug trafficking and illicit trade.

“The key area that I want to tackle as a chief is to see how best we can stop people getting into drugs,” Naa Victor Gandaa V emphasised. “We have about eight or nine unapproved borders where people cross in and out, bringing in things that are not good. That is why I have made land available so the security agencies can monitor all unapproved routes along the border.”

Beyond security, the new chief appealed for infrastructure upgrades at local educational facilities.

He urged the government and the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to construct a security fence wall around Birifoh Senior High School to protect students and school land, while calling on the authorities to support the establishment of the Birifoh Technical Institute with boarding status to open access to surrounding communities.

Naa Gandaa V also drew attention to the Baa Sacred Grove, a perennial natural spring and historical colonial settlement site that is home to sacred, taboo fish. He appealed to the Ghana Tourism Authority and private investors to develop the grove into an official eco-tourism destination.

Delivering an advisory message, the Regent and Acting President of the Lawra Traditional Council, Rev. Pastor Terle Karbo, cautioned the new chief against abusing traditional authority, reminding him to lead with dignity, humility and moral discipline.

“All the power of Birifoh has been placed on your head, but that does not mean you should use it to bully or mistreat the people,” Rev. Karbo advised, urging the chief to be circumspect in his public associations and protect his sacred stool.

For her part, the Lawra Municipal Chief Executive, Cecilia Nuratu Soyele, assured the traditional council of the Assembly’s partnership under the Medium-Term Development Plan.

Highlighting state-sponsored interventions, the Lawra Mayor announced that the Assembly has drilled and mechanised three boreholes at Doyiri, Birifoh Tanzu and Birifoh Malba.

She added that ongoing construction works on a kindergarten block at Baatan and the Konyukuo–Fofo–Birifoh road under the World Bank-supported SOCO project are progressing steadily following recent certificate clearances.

In a solidarity message read by the Lawra NDC Constituency Secretary, Alexis Sang-Ber Kuuridong, the Member of Parliament for Lawra, Bede A. Ziedeng, commended the community for preserving its customs and selecting a unifying leader.

The MP reported that, through his advocacy, GETFund is financing an ongoing GH¢13 million project for a modern 2,500-seater dining hall complex and kitchen for Birifoh Senior High School.

He also disclosed that more than 34 communities across the constituency, including Malba, Baatan, Gbope and Doyiri, have been programmed and supplied with poles to extend the national electricity grid.

To support the outdooring festivities, Lawyer Bede Ziedeng donated GH¢5,000, while the MCE, Cecilia Soyele, contributed GH¢3,000.

Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Abu K. Kansangbata, pledged 100 bags of cement towards the construction of a traditional meeting hall for the Birifoh skin, along with medical consumables and mattresses for the local health centre.

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