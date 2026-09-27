Stronger GTA-private sector partnership needed to grow tourism – GHATOF

The Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) has called for stronger collaboration between the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and private-sector tourism associations to help build a more coordinated, competitive and sustainable tourism industry.

President of GHATOF, Seth Ocran, said effective regulation must be complemented by continuous dialogue, consultation and partnership with businesses operating within the tourism and hospitality sector.

In a message to mark World Tourism Day 2026, he encouraged the GTA to deepen its relationship with private-sector tourism trade associations.

"I encourage the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to deepen its relationship with the private-sector tourism trade associations. Effective regulation is important, but so are continuous dialogue, consultation and partnership with those operating businesses on the ground.

"A stronger relationship between the regulator and the organised private sector will help us build a more coordinated, competitive and sustainable tourism industry," he said.

Mr Ocran also urged tourism stakeholders to move beyond working individually and focus on areas where collective action could produce greater results.

“As we look towards a stronger and more competitive tourism economy, let us move beyond working as individuals and organisations in isolation. Let us ask a bigger question: What can we do together that none of us can achieve alone?” he said.

He said collaboration among stakeholders could help develop industry personnel, promote Ghana more effectively, embrace technology and strengthen the tourism sector.

Mr Ocran further emphasised that technology alone would not be enough to transform the industry, stressing the importance of people, partnerships and shared purpose.

“But technology alone will not build the tourism industry we want. People, partnerships and shared purpose will,” he said.

The message comes as Ghana joined the global community to mark World Tourism Day 2026 under the theme, “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism.”

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