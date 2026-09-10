GTA CEO honoured at Africa Brain Bank Summit and Awards

Audio By Carbonatix
Maame Efua Houadjeto, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has been honoured with the Africa Visionary Leadership Award at the 7th Africa Brain Bank Annual Summit and Awards in Accra.
The award was to recognise Mrs Houadjeto’s visionary leadership, exemplary public service and transformative contributions to Ghana’s economic, industrial, tourism and community development.
The summit brought together businesses, investors and professionals from the healthcare, tourism, pharmaceutical, construction, finance, technology, logistics, real estate and infrastructure sectors, as well as government officials.
Mrs Houadjeto, in response to the honour, expressed appreciation to the organisers and dedicated the award to the management and staff of the GTA.
“I am appreciative of the honour done me by the organisers, but this award is dedicated to the supportive, dedicated and hardworking management and staff of the Ghana Tourism Authority,” she said.
Africa’s Brain Bank is a platform that seeks to serve as a repository of African intellect, where Africans can contribute their expertise, experience, talent and knowledge towards the development of the continent.
The organisation brings together leaders and professionals from diverse fields with a shared interest in advancing Africa’s socio-economic development.
It promotes the exchange of ideas, policy insights, resources and expertise through recurring events and forums organised in different parts of the world.
The organisation believes that harnessing Africa’s human capital, including expertise within the Diaspora, could contribute significantly to addressing the continent’s development challenges.
The Bank has also held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Global Medical City, with a focus on engaging members of the African Diaspora to contribute expertise, investment, networks and philanthropic support towards Ghana’s development.
The initiative also sought to strengthen the connection between the African Diaspora and Ghana’s cultural and historical heritage.
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