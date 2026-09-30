Jinapor: New LPG terminal strengthens Ghana’s energy security

Audio By Carbonatix
Energy and Green Transition Minister Dr John Abdulai Jinapor says the commissioning of a new 6,000-metric-tonne LPG storage terminal will strengthen Ghana’s energy security and improve the reliability of LPG supplies.
Dr Jinapor made the observation in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 30, after joining stakeholders in the downstream petroleum sector to commission the facility and witness the maiden delivery of LPG by MT Asharami Ghana.
He said the investment represents an important addition to Ghana’s energy infrastructure by increasing the country’s national LPG storage capacity and strengthening the ability of the supply chain to maintain consistent supplies.
According to the Minister, expanding storage infrastructure is particularly important as government works to build resilience within the downstream petroleum sector.
He said investments that improve the country’s capacity to store and distribute LPG would help reduce vulnerabilities in the supply chain and support a more dependable energy system.
Dr Jinapor commended Asharami Ghana and the Sahara Group for their confidence in Ghana, describing the investment as a significant addition to the country’s energy infrastructure with potential benefits for trading, logistics, transportation, distribution and other related sectors.
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