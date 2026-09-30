National

Jinapor: New LPG terminal strengthens Ghana’s energy security

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  30 September 2026 6:05am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Energy and Green Transition Minister Dr John Abdulai Jinapor says the commissioning of a new 6,000-metric-tonne LPG storage terminal will strengthen Ghana’s energy security and improve the reliability of LPG supplies.

Dr Jinapor made the observation in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 30, after joining stakeholders in the downstream petroleum sector to commission the facility and witness the maiden delivery of LPG by MT Asharami Ghana.

He said the investment represents an important addition to Ghana’s energy infrastructure by increasing the country’s national LPG storage capacity and strengthening the ability of the supply chain to maintain consistent supplies.

According to the Minister, expanding storage infrastructure is particularly important as government works to build resilience within the downstream petroleum sector.

He said investments that improve the country’s capacity to store and distribute LPG would help reduce vulnerabilities in the supply chain and support a more dependable energy system.

Dr Jinapor commended Asharami Ghana and the Sahara Group for their confidence in Ghana, describing the investment as a significant addition to the country’s energy infrastructure with potential benefits for trading, logistics, transportation, distribution and other related sectors.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group