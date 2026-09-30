Government redeems pledge to complete abandoned projects – Kofi Buah

Audio By Carbonatix
Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, has reiterated the government’s commitment to completing projects abandoned under previous regimes before undertaking new ones.
He said the policy would ensure judicious use of national resources, avoid duplication of projects and ensure value for money.
Mr Armah-Kofi Buah, who is also the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, said this when he addressed students and management of the Kikam Technical Institute (KIMTECH) during the commissioning of a 12-unit ultra-modern, one-storey classroom block for the school at Kikam in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.
The project, which started in 1973 as a girls’ dormitory, was abandoned by successive governments until the contract was abrogated and renewed by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) in 2025 under President John Dramani Mahama.
Mr Armah-Kofi Buah said the completion of the project demonstrated President Mahama’s commitment to completing abandoned projects before awarding new contracts.
He said the government had committed more resources to KIMTECH, making it one of the best technical institutes in the country.
Mr Armah-Kofi Buah said the government would expand access to technical education and train more graduates as entrepreneurs to reduce unemployment.
He promised to donate seven industrial machines and lobby for a pick-up van for the institute, among other interventions.
Mr Anthony Oware Agyekum, Western Regional Director of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), lauded President Mahama for revamping the abandoned project, making KIMTECH a true Category A institution.
He said the Nzema enclave had surpassed the Greater Sekondi-Takoradi area in TVET education.
Mr Oware Agyekum said with the inclusion of St. Theresa’s, St. Luke’s and other institutions, the Nzema area now had 10 technical institutes, compared with eight in Sekondi-Takoradi.
The Director said the number of operational technical institutions in the Western Region had increased from 18 in 2024 to 22.
He said every district must get a technical institute to ensure that TVET became a key tool in ending unemployment in Ghana.
Mr Oware Agyekum appealed to industries in the area to create opportunities for technical institutes in the enclave to strengthen the link between industry and education.
He stressed the need to build a future where technical and vocational education empowered the youth and transformed the nation.
Mr Emmanuel A. Anomah, Principal of KIMTECH, thanked Mr Armah-Kofi Buah for his numerous interventions in the school.
He appealed to the MP for a new pick-up vehicle, an asphalt overlay of access roads and a 12-unit toilet facility to cater for the ever-increasing enrolment.
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