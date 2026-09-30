Asharami Ghana commends NPA CEO Edudzi Tameklo for support towards LPG vessel arrival

Asharami Ghana has commended the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, for his support and guidance towards the successful arrival of the company’s LPG vessel in Ghana.

Executive Director of Asharami Ghana, Adewale Ajibade, made the commendation at a ceremony to officially welcome the vessel and commission the company’s LPG facility at the Tema Oil Jetty on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, who served as Special Guest of Honour, as well as the NPA CEO and other stakeholders in the energy sector.

The vessel, on its maiden voyage to Ghana, arrived with approximately 5,000 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Mr Ajibade said the support and guidance from the NPA leadership had been instrumental in helping the company turn its plans into reality.

“Thank you very much, Mr Tameklo. I acknowledge you specifically for your role, support and for tolerating us, not necessarily bending the rules, but accommodating some of those shortcomings and ensuring that this happened,” he said.

He added: “Your guidance and unwavering support helped transform this aspiration into a reality.”

The arrival of the LPG cargo is expected to contribute to the availability of cleaner and more sustainable energy in Ghana, while the commissioned facility strengthens Asharami Ghana’s capacity within the country’s LPG value chain.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.