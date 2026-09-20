Sentuo offers fuel supply reassurance as NPA sees steady output through December

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) expects Sentuo Oil Refinery to maintain consistent fuel production through December 2026, providing an important source of domestic supply alongside imports.

NPA Chief Executive Godwin Kudzo Tameklo gave the assurance in an interview with JoyNews on September 18.

“We are confident that, from now until December, we will have consistent production from Sentuo,” he said.

His comments come amid renewed attention to the role of local refineries in strengthening Ghana’s fuel supply and reducing reliance on imported petroleum products.

CBOD backs increased domestic refining

Chief Executive of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), Dr Patrick Kwaku Ofori, has also highlighted the importance of having Sentuo and the Tema Oil Refinery operating domestically.

“Having the two in-country at least reduces the burden of product supply insecurity,” he told Citi News on September 16.

Dr Ofori estimated that the two refineries could potentially meet between 25% and 30% of Ghana’s national fuel consumption, with imports supplying the remainder.

He called for increased refining capacity and improved efficiency to enable a greater share of the country’s petroleum needs to be met locally.

Domestic refining does not guarantee lower prices

Dr Ofori, however, cautioned that increased domestic refining would not automatically translate into cheaper fuel at the pumps because refineries still purchase crude at internationally benchmarked prices.

In a separate interview on September 17, he said an immediate reduction in pump prices as a result of the return of local refining was unlikely.

He also criticised the GH¢2-per-litre fuel subsidy, arguing that the policy may not provide equal benefits to all consumers. He instead advocated greater investment in public transport and a long-term energy strategy.

Dr Ofori further warned that prolonged disruptions in global petroleum supplies could still affect Ghana.

For consumers, the expected consistency in Sentuo’s production addresses domestic supply capacity, while pump prices will continue to be influenced by international crude prices and other market factors.

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