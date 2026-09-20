Semenyo scores twice as Manchester City beat Sunderland 5-3 in eight-goal thriller

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo scored twice as Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium.

Semenyo struck once in each half as City secured a fifth consecutive league win, although Sunderland pushed the champions all the way in a game that produced eight goals.

City took control early, with Enzo Fernández, Rayan Cherki and Semenyo putting them in a commanding position. Sunderland, however, refused to fold, with Brian Brobbey scoring a hat-trick to repeatedly drag the visitors back into the contest.

Brobbey's first two goals brought Sunderland level at 1-1 and 2-2 before Semenyo restored City's advantage after the break.

The Black Stars forward’s second goal proved particularly important as City looked to withstand Sunderland's pressure, before Erling Haaland finally put the result beyond doubt with his first Premier League goal against the Black Cats.

Sunderland had reduced the deficit to 4-3 and threatened to complete a remarkable comeback, but a crucial acrobatic clearance from Rúben Dias on the goal line helped City preserve their lead.

Haaland's late finish eventually settled the contest and ensured Enzo Maresca's side remained perfect after five matches.

For Semenyo, the brace further underlines his growing importance to City's attack, with the Ghana international continuing to make an impact in front of goal.

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