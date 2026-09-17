Football | National

Morocco announce friendly with Black Stars on October 4

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  17 September 2026 10:46am
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Reigning African champions Morocco have announced they will face Ghana in a friendly during the upcoming international break.

The North African side has confirmed they face the Black Stars on October 4 in Tangier as part of the extended international break.

The break will see Morocco begin their qualifying series for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will see them take on Gabon and Lesotho before the game against Carlos Queiroz's side.

The Atlas Lions have also named their squad for the three games, with Mohamed Ouahbi keeping the core of the squad from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz headlines the squad, with Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Ismael Saibari, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Achraf Hakimi, Soufiane Rahimi, and Yassine Nounou all getting called up as well.

Here is the full squad selected for the upcoming games:

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