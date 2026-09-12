2030 World Cup: Moroccan official told to stop making 2030 final promise

Fouzi Lekjaa (left) with Fifa president Gianni Infantino during this summer's World Cup, which was co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico

Morocco's prime minister has told the head of the country's football federation to stop making promises about the 2030 World Cup final, as Spain says it should be staged there.

The next men's World Cup will be co-hosted by Morocco, Spain and Portugal, although the opening three matches will be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay to mark the competition's 100th anniversary.

While a list of host stadiums has been proposed, the line-up and the location of the showpiece have yet to be finalised.

Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Moroccan football federation (RMFF), declared at a political party event Casablanca would have the 'honour' of hosting the game.

FIFA, world football's governing body and organisers of the World Cup, said: "A decision will be made in due course".

At a rally, Morocco's prime minister Aziz Akhannouch also told Lekjaa: "Do not offer to host the big final game in Morocco while we still have not discussed the matter with our allies, Spain and Portugal."

"There should be some respect, brothers. Stop using electoral promises to pull the rug out from under us. These are huge matters. Deciding where the final will be held is a major issue."

Rafael Louzan, president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), has previously said the final will be held in Spain, and felt their claim has been strengthened by winning the men's World Cup for the second time this summer.

"Even though no decision has been taken, I believe Spain is the place because it cannot be any other way," he told Cadena SER radio station. "As you know, we are currently world champions.

"I believe Spain's organisational capacity for major events is beyond question and that is why reality dictates that the grand final cannot and must not be held anywhere other than in Spain."

Spain beat Argentina to win this year's World Cup in July, although New Jersey was not confirmed as the host of the final until February 2024, two years before the tournament took place.

Morocco are constructing a proposed 115,000-seat stadium, which would make it the largest football stadium in the world.

In Spain, Real Madrid's Bernabéu Stadium has recently been renovated and now has a capacity of 83,000, while Barcelona's Spotify Camp Nou will have a capacity of 105,000 once renovations there are complete.

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