Africa

King Mohammed VI appoints Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as Morocco’s new head of government

Source: MAP  
  1 October 2026 12:14am
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Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has appointed Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as the country’s new Head of Government and tasked her with forming a new government.

The appointment was announced by the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

El Mansouri, the coordinator of the collective leadership of the Authenticity and Modernity Party, was received by King Mohammed VI at the Royal Palace in Rabat before being entrusted with forming the new administration.

The appointment was made in accordance with Article 47 of Morocco’s Constitution.

A statement from the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery said the King had received El Mansouri and “appointed, in accordance with Article 47 of the Constitution, as Head of Government, and entrusted with the formation of the new government.”

The appointment makes El Mansouri the figure responsible for putting together Morocco’s next government following her designation by the King.

She has pledged to work towards forming an administration capable of meeting the expectations of both the monarch and Moroccan citizens.

“We Will Work Towards Proposing a Government Up to HM the King & Citizens’ Expectations,” El Mansouri said.

The process of forming the new government is expected to follow her appointment and consultations with the relevant political stakeholders.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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