King Mohammed VI appoints Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as Morocco’s new head of government

Audio By Carbonatix
Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has appointed Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as the country’s new Head of Government and tasked her with forming a new government.
The appointment was announced by the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.
El Mansouri, the coordinator of the collective leadership of the Authenticity and Modernity Party, was received by King Mohammed VI at the Royal Palace in Rabat before being entrusted with forming the new administration.
The appointment was made in accordance with Article 47 of Morocco’s Constitution.
A statement from the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery said the King had received El Mansouri and “appointed, in accordance with Article 47 of the Constitution, as Head of Government, and entrusted with the formation of the new government.”
The appointment makes El Mansouri the figure responsible for putting together Morocco’s next government following her designation by the King.
She has pledged to work towards forming an administration capable of meeting the expectations of both the monarch and Moroccan citizens.
“We Will Work Towards Proposing a Government Up to HM the King & Citizens’ Expectations,” El Mansouri said.
The process of forming the new government is expected to follow her appointment and consultations with the relevant political stakeholders.
Latest Stories
-
Banks NPL ratio of 16.1% is still too high – S&P
1 hour
-
Japan raises residency fee for foreign nationals by twenty-fold
2 hours
-
Nollywood actor CJay Nwoks dies in Lagos hospital
2 hours
-
Guidelines, regulations of cryptocurrency in Ghana fall short of comprehensive oversight – IMF
2 hours
-
Don’t stand and just criticise, propose solutions – RMD urges Nigerians
2 hours
-
I didn’t want to be in the spotlight – Tems
2 hours
-
COCOBOD’S GH¢16.3bn SPV: Real progress toward a sustainable cocoa sector
2 hours
-
Morocco appoints first woman head of government, El Mansouri vows to meet citizens’ expectations
4 hours
-
King Mohammed VI appoints Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as Morocco’s new head of government
4 hours
-
Impossible for England to find another Kane – Tuchel
4 hours
-
Ghana lose Morocco friendly as Atlas Lions turn to Mali
4 hours
-
Burnham ‘really concerned’ if Man City owners sell up after rule breaches
4 hours
-
2026/2027 GPL: Kelvin Nkrumah strike sends Medeama top of league table
4 hours
-
Punish Manchester City this season, say other club chiefs
4 hours
-
Emmanuel City crowned champions of maiden Global Game Scouting Tournament
4 hours