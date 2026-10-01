Government admits turf war among security agencies is undermining port security

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has admitted that rivalry among security agencies is undermining efforts to secure Ghana’s ports against drug trafficking.

The Abura Asebu-Kwamankese MP said some agencies have been competing for control of port operations instead of sharing information and working together.

Mr Ofosu-Kwakye made the disclosure on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday amid growing concerns over Ghana’s alleged emergence as a transit point for narcotics.

The Minority in Parliament had pushed for the House to investigate the issue following several major drug seizures linked to Ghana, including the seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine in France from a container that had departed Ghana.

Mr Ofosu-Kwakye rejected the claim that the number of drug cases automatically means Ghana has become a cocaine hub.

He said law enforcement agencies routinely intercept drug consignments and arrest suspects as part of their mandate.

However, he admitted that consignments that escape Ghanaian authorities and are intercepted abroad remain a major concern.

“And it is an expression of the president’s concern that he convened that urgent meeting two weeks ago, involving various security agencies that are supposed to work together to make our ports safe or our ports so ironclad that this sort of activity does not take place,” he said.

According to him, the meeting exposed serious tensions between the agencies responsible for securing the country’s ports.

“I sat in the meeting, and it was clear from what transpired that there is some, if you like, tough battle between or among the various agencies,” he said.

“Each of them is trying to assert their supremacy over the ports, and so sometimes they don’t share information.”

Mr Ofosu-Kwakye said the situation was no longer considered desirable by government.

He recalled that the previous administration had reduced the number of agencies operating around the ports in 2018.

“I believe. I’m sure that if you ask them, they will cite the need to expedite exports and maybe the need to clamp down on this tough battle. But we found that it is not a desirable position anymore,” he said.

He said President John Mahama had therefore directed the agencies to end the rivalry and improve coordination.

“So the president says, ‘Okay, I want an end to this turf battle. You must share information. You must collaborate.

“Bring me a roadmap that shows you are doing these, among other things necessary to ensure this will happen,” he said.

The government spokesperson said the President had also made clear that Ghana must not become a transit point for international drug trafficking.

“Indeed, the president was clear that he will not tolerate Ghana’s borders becoming a transit point for drug trafficking,” he said.

The comments come as Parliament has been recalled amid the narcotics controversy, although Speaker Alban Bagbin subsequently ruled the Minority’s proposed parliamentary inquiry inadmissible.

Mr Ofosu-Kwakye said the government’s immediate focus is therefore on tightening coordination among the agencies responsible for Ghana’s ports and borders.

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