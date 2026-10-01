Armah-Kofi Buah honoured for developmental initiatives in Aiyinasi-North

The Odikro and people of Mandumgbane, a cocoa farming community in Aiyinasi-North of the Ellembelle District, have honoured Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, for his outstanding leadership in pushing development to the hard-to-reach part of the district.

The honour, which came in the form of a citation and the donation of a goat, recognised the invaluable contributions of Mr. Armah-Kofi Buah since he became MP in 2009.

Nana Dauda Anoma, the Odikro of Mandumgbane, who read the citation, said since the arrival of Mr. Armah-Kofi Buah, communities in Aiyinasi-North and Basake-North had experienced unprecedented transformation in road network infrastructure, ultra-modern classroom blocks, CHPS Compounds and electrification, among others.

He said: “When we reflect on the hardships our forebears had to endure in the past, we only remain grateful to you.”

The citation said Mr. Armah-Kofi Buah’s tenure as MP and Cabinet Minister continued to bring meaningful development to the area, which used to be the hard-to-reach part of the Ellembelle District.

It said even when the NDC was in opposition for eight years, Mr. Armah-Kofi Buah would still lobby for projects and use his share of the District Assembly’s Common Fund to spearhead development in the area.

For his part, Mr. Armah-Kofi Buah thanked the Odikro and his subjects for recognizing his development drive.

He said the development of that part of the district remained very critical to the growth of Ellembelle and the Western Region.

The MP said he would not relent in his efforts to fast-track development of those deprived communities.

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