Parliament must investigate how 3.9 tonnes of cocaine left Ghana undetected – Samuel Jinapor

Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister and Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has called for a thorough bipartisan parliamentary inquiry into major narcotics seizures linked to Ghana.

According to Mr Jinapor, the latest seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine by French authorities raises serious questions about how such a large consignment was able to pass through Ghana and leave the country undetected.

The French seizure at Dunkirk on September 10, 2026, involved a container reportedly shipped from Ghana.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 30, Mr Jinapor said Parliament’s emergency sitting on Tuesday, September 29, presented an opportunity to examine the circumstances surrounding the shipment.

However, he noted that the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, dismissed the Minority’s motion seeking an ad hoc committee, ruling it inadmissible under the Standing Orders because of the overlap with matters before the courts and investigative bodies.

Mr Jinapor argued that the proposed inquiry would not determine the guilt or innocence of persons before the courts but would instead examine broader institutional and security questions.

He cited the need to establish how the containers were processed, scanned and cleared and whether Ghana’s port surveillance and narcotics-control systems are adequate.

“How did nearly four tonnes of cocaine … pass through our port and leave this country undetected?” Mr Jinapor asked, adding that Ghanaians deserve answers to the circumstances surrounding the shipment.

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