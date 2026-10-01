Dr Jasaw calls for National Agriculture Development Fund to accelerate food systems transformation

The Chairman of Parliament’s Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee, Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, has called for the establishment of a National Agriculture Development Fund to accelerate Ghana’s food systems transformation agenda.

Dr Jasaw said such a dedicated fund would provide sustainable financing to support critical interventions across the agricultural value chain, strengthen food production and help address some of the structural challenges confronting the sector.

He made the call during a working visit by the Committee to the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) regional office in Kumasi, where he also commended the company for its improved financial performance.

He noted that NAFCO had moved from a debt position of about GH¢20 million to recording more than GH¢96 million in profit in 2025.

According to Dr Jasaw, strengthening institutions such as NAFCO, while providing dedicated financing for agriculture, is essential to building a resilient food system.

He said the proposed National Agriculture Development Fund could help accelerate investment in production, storage, processing and other areas needed to transform Ghana’s agricultural sector.

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