Dr Jasaw calls for National Agriculture Development Fund to accelerate food systems transformation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chairman of Parliament’s Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee, Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, has called for the establishment of a National Agriculture Development Fund to accelerate Ghana’s food systems transformation agenda.
Dr Jasaw said such a dedicated fund would provide sustainable financing to support critical interventions across the agricultural value chain, strengthen food production and help address some of the structural challenges confronting the sector.
He made the call during a working visit by the Committee to the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) regional office in Kumasi, where he also commended the company for its improved financial performance.
He noted that NAFCO had moved from a debt position of about GH¢20 million to recording more than GH¢96 million in profit in 2025.
According to Dr Jasaw, strengthening institutions such as NAFCO, while providing dedicated financing for agriculture, is essential to building a resilient food system.
He said the proposed National Agriculture Development Fund could help accelerate investment in production, storage, processing and other areas needed to transform Ghana’s agricultural sector.
Latest Stories
-
Gov’t to suspend GH¢1 D-Levy on diesel for October and November
1 minute
-
Fire destroys belongings in Akweteyman apartment
32 minutes
-
Baffour Awuah to turn himself in to EOCO today – JoyNews sources
37 minutes
-
Government identifies payment discrepancy holding up teachers’ strike resolution
55 minutes
-
BoG signals no FX intermediation for October as GoldBod plans $1bn support for banks
59 minutes
-
When share ownership becomes personal: The African mindset of the Dangote IPO
1 hour
-
Why MFWA Legal Fund matters to Ghana’s democracy
1 hour
-
Fuel prices to rise from October 1; diesel could hit GH¢19.60 – COMAC
1 hour
-
Parliament must investigate how 3.9 tonnes of cocaine left Ghana undetected – Samuel Jinapor
1 hour
-
Government pledges to pay striking teachers as payment dispute is resolved
1 hour
-
Government cannot investigate drug exports under its own watch – Abu Jinapor
1 hour
-
Government extends GH¢2 diesel subsidy for two more months
2 hours
-
GTEC flags over 100 tertiary institutions as unrecognised
2 hours
-
Agric Committee chair commends NAFCO for turnaround from GH¢20m debt to GH¢96m profit
2 hours
-
NPP: Judicial office requires judges to surrender some personal freedoms
2 hours