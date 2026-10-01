NPP: Judicial office requires judges to surrender some personal freedoms

NPP Deputy General Secretary, Haruna Mohammed

Judges cannot enjoy the full range of personal freedoms available to ordinary citizens once they assume judicial office, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has argued.

The party’s position follows comments by Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie that judicial officers should not lose their humanity because of the demands of their positions.

The Chief Justice had explained that his participation in public events, including occasions organised to honour friends and relatives, had sometimes attracted criticism over whether such engagements were consistent with the expectations of his office.

The NPP, however, says the demands of judicial office require a higher degree of restraint, particularly in matters of public conduct.

It argues that accepting sensitive positions such as membership of the judiciary or the military can require individuals to place certain personal interests and freedoms below the responsibilities attached to their roles.

“Once you accept to be a judge, then you must also accept the responsibility to do away with certain rights,” Haruna Mohammed said.

He cited instances where people in demanding professions have been unable to attend even the funerals of close relatives because of their official responsibilities.

Speaking on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on Wednesday, September 30, the NPP Deputy General Secretary said judges were not being prohibited from attending funerals, weddings or other social gatherings.

However, he maintained that they must weigh such activities against the code of conduct and the need to protect the dignity and independence of the Judiciary.

“You don’t lose your humanity if you don’t attend funerals,” Mr Haruna said, insisting that judicial officers must remain conscious of the heightened expectations attached to their positions.

He added: “Nobody is barring him, but the point is that he’s occupying an office that requires him to be careful and be mindful.”

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