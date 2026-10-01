Why MFWA Legal Fund matters to Ghana’s democracy

A writ of summons! An injunction! A criminal charge!

These are different from censorship; they are legally allowable restrictions that leave Ghanaian journalists calculating what telling the next story might cost in recent times.

Journalism then becomes a legal liability with its cost borne not only by the journalist, but by a public that may never hear the stories deservedly guaranteed by Article 21(1)(f) of the 1992 Constitution.

To wit, all persons shall have the right to “information, subject to such qualifications and laws as are necessary in a democratic society”.

Investigative journalism and stories of accountability are the Ghanaian journalists’ way of paying dues to public agenda courses.

When such a story is pursued against influential individuals or public institutions, we often ask whether the story is true or in the public’s interest. But that is no longer simple.

A decisive follow-up question now deals with whether or not the media organisation or the journalist involved can afford to defend the decision to publish it.

That is the problem the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) seeks to mitigate with its new GH¢544,000 Legal Support Fund (LSF).

The fund was launched in Accra in September 2026 under the African Media Integrity and Resilience Programme (AMIRP).

The programme is implemented in Ghana by MFWA in partnership with DW Akademie through International Media Support (IMS), with funding from the European Union.

The intention is to provide legal support to journalists and media organisations facing litigation, judicial harassment and other legal threats arising from legitimate professional work.

However, the significance extends beyond the newsroom and legal representation.

Essentially, it cures the flaws of information access constitutionally guaranteed, and restores confidence to journalists to pursue stories without looking back for their safety.

Ultimately, the foundations of our democracy are left to function.

Learning the law before needing the lawyer

I was among journalists who recently participated in the MFWA's intensive training on media law and legal-risk management.

In five days, I, along with sixty other journalists from across the country, in discussions explored deeper into safety of journalists, legal risk management, media law, legal liability, seeking redress, freedom of expression and media freedom.

Participants debated, shared, and networked over a collective purpose.

The fundamental message obvious to us all was that knowing the story is no longer sufficient, but understanding the legal consequences is equally important

The legal training afforded beneficiaries insight to identify potential defamatory claims, privacy concerns, contempt risks, source-protection issues, and other legal vulnerabilities before a story is shared with the public.

The facilitator, Renowned Private Legal Practitioner and Broadcaster Samson Lardi Anyenini, in the most practical sense illustrated freedom and responsibility as a unified perspective.

Admittedly, freedom and responsibility are not competing ideas.

That, “Rights and freedoms carry duties. They arise from the same constitutional order,” he said.

Article 162(5) elucidates this without equivocation.

“All agencies of the mass media shall, at all times, be free to uphold the principles, provisions and objectives of this Constitution, and shall uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people of Ghana.”

Article 164 is also clear in its entirety that “The rights and freedoms conferred by this Chapter shall be subject to such reasonable restrictions as are necessary in a democratic society in the interests of—

(a) the sovereignty and integrity of Ghana;

(b) the security of the State;

(c) public order, public morality and public health;

(d) the rights and freedoms of other persons.”

This clarification sets the tone for an uncomfortable but necessary conversation that legal fund support for journalists cannot sensibly be understood as a licence to publish or disseminate information recklessly.

Hence, eligibility will factor in only those who have acted responsibly, ethically, and in the public’s interest.

Fulfil these conditions, and there is an assurance that no journalist will stand alone when the legal consequences of legitimate journalism arrive.

Ghana (or at least its journalists) already know what legal pressure can do

We are often christened as one of Africa’s more stable democracies.

BTI Transformation Index’s country report for Ghana in 2026 in a 1-10 scale, rated Ghana 6.5 in Rule of Law and 8.5 in Stability of Democratic Institutions.

The constitutional framework for the protection of the media is explicitly expressed in Article 162 that editors and publishers should not be subject to governmental control or interference, or be penalised or harassed for their editorial opinions and the content of their publications.

Constitutional guards, however, do not eliminate the practical cost of defending these freedoms.

Generally, citizens and journalists in Ghana express themselves freely.

Hyper-social media users now make the platforms vibrant, and citizens do not wait for any clock to criticize you, me or the government.

However, repressive laws like Section 208 of the Criminal Code of 1960 (Act 29), Section 76 of the Electronic Communications Act (2008), and the like, create a thin hole through which residues of intended censorship are channelled in a form that is legally permissible.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) reported 14 arrests linked to “false news” and offensive speech laws within the first 16 months of President John Mahama's administration, compared to eight arrests during the entire eight-year governance of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

This is not to excuse harmful falsehoods; it exposes the blurry lines of possible mechanisms deployed disproportionately against legitimate journalism and civic expression.

Journalists may work professionally, but also be antagonized because the results are sore to persons who are likely implicated, but also unashamed.

Again, whether it is a writ of summons, an injunction, or a criminal charge against a journalist for their work, it is too expensive, too risky or too frightening to pursue.

Examples? Fairly a lot.

Radio Ada journalist Noah Dameh was prosecuted for alleged false publication under Section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), following a May 8, 2022 Facebook post.

What started out as a defamation suit turned criminal, anchored on the charges of false publication.

The Tema Magistrate Court initially discharged him in December 2022 due to lack of jurisdiction, but he was re-arrested and remanded in March 2023 before later securing bail.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) heavily criticized the state for turning a civil defamation issue into a criminal prosecution.

Consider the case of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and politician Kennedy Agyapong.

Anas sued Kennedy Agyapong for defamation over statements made about him. The High Court dismissed the case in 2023, and Ghana’s Supreme Court later upheld the decision in a 3-2 ruling in 2024.

The dispute did not end there: Anas subsequently obtained a US$18 million jury verdict against Agyapong in a separate United States defamation case, which was later reviewed and slashed to $500, on the basis that the original jury sum was “disproportionate and legally unsustainable”

Undeniably, this legal battle demonstrates how expensive and consequential defamation litigation can become. And the lesson is far from whether journalists always win or should win.

The complexities, time, and financial demands are too heavy for a Ghanaian Journalist whose salary can remain flat for years, and media stations that are simply not capable.

Sometimes the legal skirmish begins before the story is published. An injunction, for instance.

Courts exist precisely to resolve such competing rights. But that is also the point. If the courtroom becomes part of the price of investigative journalism, then journalists need the capacity to enter it.

In some instances, the pressure is not a lawsuit; it is an unlawful threat, detention, or invitation from security services backed by repressive approaches and machinery.

The Legal Fund alleviates this concern with competent legal representation.

According to the 2026 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Ghana is ranked 39th out of 180 countries with a score of 72.20.

But freedom is not secured simply because a country appears high on the list. In practice, a democracy can have free media on paper and frightened journalists in practice.

Two decades ago, in 2021, Ghana learnt a lesson when parliament repealed the criminal libel and sedition laws to step away from brutal actions against speech.

So, free media must be exercised, reviewed, defended and continuously tested in real time.

The real value of the Legal Support Fund is in the testing.

It cannot forestall every lawsuit. And it will not replace professional journalism, editorial standards or the responsibility to verify allegations and give subjects a fair opportunity to respond.

It cures legal insecurities such that no legitimate story of public interest is abandoned, nor a journalist who acted reasonably is forced to shut up.

Democracy as protected by the assumed fourth arm of government

The canons of a democracy extend beyond casting votes on 7th December in queues at polling stations, and whether or not such a system is open.

Democracy as a system of governance implies that the public is influential.

Citizens must possess sufficient and reasonable information to interrogate public decisions, scrutinise institutions and enforce accountable governance.

Journalists perform much of that work.

Article 162(5);

“All agencies of the mass media shall, at all times, be free to uphold the principles, provisions and objectives of this Constitution, and shall uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people of Ghana”.

Journalists will act as a conduit to enforce public scrutiny, confront questionable institutional actions and decisions. And the Legal Support Fund will exist to make sure no journalist will do the same and be silenced by skewed consequences.

Indeed, if the story matters, I have done checks and respected the laws, but if I am confronted with an action that seeks to silence me through the legal system, the assurance is that I will not face that system alone.

The MFWA Legal Fund seeks to strengthen the legal and institutional protection available to journalists through improved knowledge of the legal framework governing media practice and the establishment of practical support mechanisms for journalists facing legal threats.

In conclusion, the MFWA Legal Fund matters to democracy because it begins with protecting the journalist who possesses both the courage and the legal support to tell the public what powerful institutions would rather keep hidden.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.