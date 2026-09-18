If GBA can’t comment on perception of partisanship, our democracy is in trouble – NPP communication member

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communication Team, Kemi Musah, has expressed concern over what she describes as attempts to prevent the President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) from commenting on issues relating to the judiciary and the perception of partisanship.

Speaking on Joy Prime Morning on Wednesday, Kemi Musah said two key issues must be addressed: safeguarding the independence of the judiciary and ensuring that members of the judicial profession conduct themselves in a manner that preserves public confidence in the institution.

She questioned why the GBA President would be criticised for raising concerns about comments made by the Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, regarding political comparisons involving the performance of state-owned enterprises.

According to Kemi, the GBA President’s position was based on the need to protect the integrity and perception of the office of the Chief Justice.

She said, “Let us avoid the perception that the office is being partisan,” stressing that perception is particularly important when it comes to holders of high public office.

Kemi Musah also criticised what she described as personal attacks against the GBA President following her comments on the Chief Justice’s remarks.

She said some critics had questioned the GBA President’s motives, with comments such as, “She has an agenda,” “She is being impartial,” and “What does she mean, and who is she to make such comments?”

Responding to such criticisms, Kemi argued that the GBA President should be allowed to express her professional opinion without being subjected to personal attacks.

“If the President of the GBA cannot even comment and say, ‘Let us avoid the perception that the office is being partisan,’ then our democracy is in trouble,” she said.

Kemi Musah maintained that the independence and credibility of Ghana’s judicial institutions depend not only on their formal independence but also on the conduct and public perception surrounding those who occupy key judicial offices.

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