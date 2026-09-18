Young entrepreneurs urged to use digital platforms to cut business start-up costs

Audio By Carbonatix
Young entrepreneurs have been urged to use digital platforms and social commerce to start and grow businesses without the high costs associated with physical infrastructure.
Regional Consultant for Ignite Social Enterprise Limited, Paul Elikem Dovi, gave the advice during a panel discussion at the UPSA 1000 and Ghana Entrepreneurship Conference 2026 at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).
Speaking on the topic, “What Does It Take to Build a Successful Business in Ghana?”, Mr Dovi said the digital era had created opportunities for entrepreneurs to operate businesses with relatively low start-up costs.
He said young people did not necessarily need large bank facilities, warehouses or ideal market conditions to start viable businesses.
Instead, he encouraged them to explore social e-commerce, digital retail and relationship-driven direct selling.
“You don’t need a warehouse when you have a smartphone, genuine relationships, and a problem worth solving,” he told the audience.
Mr Dovi said while technology and business platforms could provide an entry point, sustainable success depended on the entrepreneur’s character, commitment and ability to solve real problems.
He said Ignite Social Enterprise’s model sought to make business ownership more accessible by using social e-commerce to connect entrepreneurs with wellness and lifestyle products.
The five-day conference, which began on Monday, September 14, forms part of the UPSA 1000 Enterprise Development Programme.
Ignite Social Enterprise Limited was established in January 2026 and operates a social e-commerce model aimed at supporting micro-entrepreneurs.
Latest Stories
-
US$350m Cocaine Bust: Minority caucus questions why key suspects remain unidentified
12 minutes
-
Bono East Minister rejects Kajaji SHS dining hall project over shoddy work
12 minutes
-
Nilex Corp donates US$259,000 medical equipment to Mahama Cares
27 minutes
-
Minority caucus demands parliamentary recall over US$1bn drug seizures linked to Ghana
30 minutes
-
Bono FDA seizes 57,000 pieces of unregistered baby diapers at major markets
36 minutes
-
World Cup: Kofi Adams rejects claims of visa overstays by Ghana delegates
43 minutes
-
Residents and chiefs of Jema protest over detention of Techman nurse; demands her release
57 minutes
-
“Sometimes it’s deliberate to allow the cedi to depreciate a little” – Governor assures of control
1 hour
-
One million tonnes of waste to be evacuated from Agbogbloshie in 90 days – Mahama
1 hour
-
UCC confers honorary doctorate on Kwesi Pratt Jnr
1 hour
-
Inheritance is not succession: REBRAND Masterclass ’26 to challenge founders on legacy
1 hour
-
Young entrepreneurs urged to use digital platforms to cut business start-up costs
1 hour
-
If GBA can’t comment on perception of partisanship, our democracy is in trouble – NPP communication member
1 hour
-
One Family, Many Farewells – At Lashibi Funeral Homes
1 hour
-
Mahama orders immediate dissolution of National Cathedral Board of Trustees
1 hour