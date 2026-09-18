UCC confers honorary doctorate on Kwesi Pratt Jnr

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has conferred an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) on veteran journalist, publisher, and Pan-Africanist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

This is in recognition of his decades of contribution to journalism, public discourse, democracy, and the ideals of African emancipation.

The conferment formed part of a special congregation held at the university on Friday, September 18, following the second of the 15th Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Lectures delivered by Mr Pratt.

The Chancellor of UCC, Dr (Sir) Sam Esson Jonah, said the honour recognised Mr Pratt’s longstanding contribution to Ghana’s media and civic space and his consistent use of journalism and public engagement to hold power accountable and promote social justice and Pan-Africanism.

He said the university was also recognising the importance of independent journalism, courage, and openness to new ideas to the sustenance of democracy.

“In honouring him today, the University recognises that a vibrant democracy depends on courage, independent journalism, and the openness to new ideas,” he said.

He said Mr Pratt’s public life reflected “a relentless commitment to the public good and an unshakable belief in the power of informed civic engagement.”

Sir Sam said the conferment was also a reminder to the University community that education should go beyond awarding academic credentials.

“Education must not merely confer credentials. It must cultivate ethical leadership, critical thinking, and civic courage,” he said.

He challenged students to draw lessons from the lives and work of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Mr Pratt, particularly the courage to question established ideas and contribute to society.

“Don't underestimate the power of ideas,” he told them.

Acceptance speech

In accepting the honour, Mr Pratt said he has never imagined that he would one day be given the opportunity to deliver the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Lectures and subsequently be honoured by UCC.

“I never in my life thought that one day I would be given the honoured opportunity to deliver the talk of Nkrumah,” he said.

He traced his political and intellectual formation to his early years and said the ideals of Nkrumah has remained a major influence throughout his life.

He recalled growing up in Accra and being introduced to Nkrumahist ideas and organisations, which, he said, instilled in him the belief that there was no greater honour than contributing to the freedom of African people.

Mr Pratt said he has spent his life working with various left-wing organisations, including the Student Movement for African Unity, the Kwame Nkrumah Revolutionary Guards and the Socialist Movement of Ghana.

He said although he was growing older and would not live to see all his political dreams realised, he remained committed to the struggle for a united Africa.

“My dreams may not be realised in my lifetime. They may be gone. But as long before the dream of a united Africa under the banner of scientific socialism would be realised,” he said.

“Until that time comes, until freedom comes, when like all of us, we are compelled to give up our body and our spirit, we shall continue to struggle until final victory.”

Pratt praises UCC

Mr Pratt also used the occasion to pay tribute to UCC, describing it as an institution that has contributed significantly to intellectual development and public life in Ghana.

He recalled his association with the University dating back to 1976, when he lived in Cape Coast while working as a journalist.

He said the University at the time served not only students and lecturers but also the wider community, providing a space where people engaged in intellectual discussions and debates about Ghana and Africa.

“It was in this university that we made the greatest friends and since this university is carrying forward the banner of Africa's liberation,” he said.

Mr Pratt expressed gratitude to the University for the honour and pledged his continued support for its development.

“I thank the university, I'm grateful and I will always be ready, along with all of my comrades and friends, to contribute to the further development of this university,” he said.

UCC outlines development agenda

The Vice-Chancellor of UCC, Prof. Denis Worlanyo Aheto, said the University considered Mr Pratt qualified for the honorary degree because of his decades of service as a journalist, publisher, political commentator and public intellectual.

He said his journalism and public engagements has contributed to national conversations on Ghana’s political, economic and social development, as well as African emancipation, self-determination and Pan-African solidarity.

Prof. Aheto said Mr Pratt’s two lectures have also challenged the University community to revisit the relevance of Nkrumah’s ideas to Ghana and Africa today.

He said the lectures have encouraged renewed reflection on constitutionalism, sustainable development and Pan-Africanism.

The Vice-Chancellor further announced a number of initiatives being undertaken by UCC, including the development of a 28,000-bed student accommodation project estimated at US$500 million.

He said the University has also launched its e-Campus, offering 36 accredited master's, PhD and Doctor of Business Administration programmes.

According to him, 2,854 prospective postgraduate students have applied for admission to the e-Campus as of September 17, 2026, with 2,381 applications successfully verified and awaiting admission letters.

Prof. Aheto said the University would continue to use platforms such as the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Lectures to engage with issues of African economic independence, self-reliance and sustainable development.

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