Mahama orders immediate dissolution of National Cathedral Board of Trustees

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has directed the immediate dissolution of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana project, bringing the board’s role in overseeing the stalled project to an end.
The decision was communicated in a letter dated September 18, 2026, and signed by the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga.
The letter, addressed to the Chairman and members of the Board, said, “His Excellency the President has directed the dissolution of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana Project with immediate effect.”
Following the dissolution, the trustees have been directed to liaise with the project consultant and formally hand over the National Cathedral project site to the Ministry by October 31, 2026.
The Ministry said the handover was necessary “to allow government to determine the future of the project.”
The letter was addressed to the board chaired by Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, with copies sent to the Secretary to the President, Chief of Staff at the Jubilee House, the Deputy Minister and Chief Director of the Ministry, as well as the Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana Secretariat.
- Read also: Taxpayers’ money shouldn’t fund National Cathedral; Christians can contribute towards it – Mahama
On behalf of President Mahama, Mr Ayariga expressed appreciation to the trustee members for their service, saying, “I wish to thank you for your commitment to promoting the Christian faith in the country.”
The government is now expected to determine the next steps for the National Cathedral project following the formal handover of the site.
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