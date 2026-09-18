CRC recommendations: Dr Asah-Asante calls for early preparation of gov’t team, rejects five-year term

Audio By Carbonatix
Political scientist at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, has called on political parties to begin preparing to form their governments while still in opposition, dismissing the case for extending Ghana’s presidential term.
According to him, political parties determined to establish their governments within the shortest possible time must identify and select the people who will make up their government before assuming office.
Dr. Asah-Asante made the remarks on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning on Friday, September 18, while discussing the proposal to extend Ghana’s presidential term from four to five years.
He explained that parties should not wait until they are in government before selecting individuals to occupy key positions.
“If you are minded and want to have your government in place within the shortest possible time, you can do it. You don’t do it when you are in government; you select the people who will make up your government while you are in opposition,” he said.
His comments come after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) rejected the Constitutional Review Committee’s (CRC) recommendation to extend both presidential and parliamentary terms to five years.
The CRC, chaired by Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh, argued that the current four-year cycle leaves governments with limited time to settle in, implement policies, and prepare for the next election.
The government, through Attorney-General Dr. Dominic Ayine, has accepted the proposal, saying it will allow more time for policy formulation and assessment.
However, Dr. Asah-Asante and the NPP maintain that the four-year mandate promotes regular accountability and that the challenges of transition should be addressed through efficiency and early preparation, rather than an extended tenure.
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