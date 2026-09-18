Minority caucus demands parliamentary recall over US$1bn drug seizures linked to Ghana

The Minority in Parliament has formally requested the recall of Parliament to investigate a series of major narcotics seizures involving consignments linked to Ghana.

The request, signed by the First Deputy Minority Whip and Tolon MP, Habib Iddrisu, invokes Article 112(3) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 53 of Parliament’s Standing Orders.

The Minority says it has secured the required 15 per cent of Members of Parliament to trigger an extraordinary sitting.

At the centre of the request is the reported seizure of approximately 3.9 tonnes of cocaine at the Port of Dunkirk in France on September 10, 2026.

According to the Minority, the cocaine was concealed in a container of plastic waste that had departed Ghana.

The caucus says the seizure raises serious questions about Ghana’s port security, customs controls, intelligence gathering and narcotics enforcement systems.

It wants Parliament to establish how the container was processed, inspected, cleared and exported from Ghana.

The Minority is also demanding answers on the companies and institutions involved, the progress of investigations and arrests, and the level of cooperation between Ghanaian authorities and their French and other international counterparts.

It calls on officials and institutions, including the Ministers responsible for Interior, Transport and National Security, NACOC, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Ghana Immigration Service, and the National Intelligence Bureau, to account to Parliament.

The caucus has also cited several other drug-related incidents since 2025.

These include the seizure of more than 3.3 tonnes of cocaine at Pedu Junction in March 2025, another consignment of about 120 slabs of cocaine, and the seizure of 866 parcels of suspected cocaine at a warehouse within the Tema Harbour enclave in August 2026.

The Minority also cited the seizure of 320kg of methamphetamine by Australian customs authorities in June 2026 from a charcoal consignment traced to Ghana.

It further referenced the French seizure, putting the value of high-profile narcotics seizures linked to Ghana under the current administration at more than US$1 billion in less than two years.

The caucus says the scale of the incidents requires Parliament to examine whether Ghana is being used as a transit or operational point for international narcotics trafficking.

It also raised concerns about the progress of investigations into earlier seizures, particularly the Pedu Junction case.

According to the Minority, more than a year after that seizure, only the driver, a housemaid and a small number of peripheral suspects have been arraigned and remain on bail, while the financiers and principal traffickers remain unidentified.

The caucus says the matters “cannot reasonably await the ordinary resumption of Parliament.”

It stressed that the proposed parliamentary inquiry would not seek to interfere with ongoing criminal investigations or prejudge anyone.

Rather, it says the recall would allow Parliament to exercise its constitutional responsibility for oversight, accountability, and the protection of the national interest.

The Minority has therefore asked the Speaker to summon Parliament within the constitutionally prescribed period to consider the narcotics-related concerns and their wider implications for national security and Ghana’s international standing.

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