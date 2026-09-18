US$350m Cocaine Bust: Minority caucus questions why key suspects remain unidentified

The Minority in Parliament is demanding the recall of Parliament to investigate a series of major narcotics seizures linked to Ghana, including the US$350 million cocaine haul intercepted at Pedu Junction in 2025.

The Caucus, in a request submitted to the Speaker on Friday, said it had secured the required 15 per cent of MPs' support to trigger the constitutional process to recall Parliament.

It wants Parliament to establish the circumstances surrounding the latest seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine in France, concealed in a container of plastic waste that had departed Ghana.

French authorities seized the consignment at the Port of Dunkirk on September 10. The drugs were valued at more than US$260 million.

The Minority said the development raises questions about the security and integrity of Ghana’s ports, export systems, customs controls, intelligence gathering and narcotics enforcement.

It is also demanding answers over the progress of investigations into earlier seizures.

The Caucus specifically raised concerns about the March 2025 Pedu Junction cocaine seizure, where more than 3.3 tonnes of cocaine were intercepted with an estimated street value exceeding US$350 million.

According to the Minority, more than a year after that seizure, only the driver, a housemaid and a small number of peripheral suspects have been arraigned and remain on bail.

It said the financiers and principal traffickers behind the shipment remain unidentified and unpunished.

The Minority wants Parliament to investigate the circumstances under which the consignments were processed and exported from Ghana, including the inspection, scanning and clearance procedures applied at the relevant ports.

It is also seeking information on the identities and roles of companies and institutions involved, subject to legitimate restrictions necessary to protect ongoing investigations.

The Caucus wants the relevant ministers and agencies, including the Interior, Transport and National Security ministries, NACOC, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Immigration Service and National Intelligence Bureau, to account to Parliament.

It also wants Parliament to examine measures being taken to identify the financiers, organisers and networks behind major narcotics trafficking operations.

The Minority said the matters could not reasonably await the ordinary resumption of Parliament, citing concerns over national security, public safety, Ghana’s international standing and the integrity of its financial, maritime and border-security systems.

The request comes as Ghanaian authorities continue investigations into the Dunkirk seizure. Four Ghanaians have since been charged and remanded in connection with the shipment, while Dutch national Jos Leijdekkers remains at large.

The Minority stressed that its proposed parliamentary inquiry is not intended to prejudge any person or interfere with ongoing criminal investigations, but to enable Parliament to exercise its constitutional oversight and accountability responsibilities.

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