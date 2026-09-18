Regional

43 suspects arraigned over killing of police officer at Gindabour

Source: Isaac Nongya  
  18 September 2026 4:08pm
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The Savannah Regional Police Command has arraigned 43 suspects before the Buipe Magistrate Court in connection with the killing of General Constable Redeemer Owusu at Gindabour.

The suspects were arraigned on Friday and have been charged with murder and abetment of the murder of a public officer.

Police also said a male suspect arrested on Thursday night with a locally manufactured pistol and locally made ammunition would be arraigned separately before the Damongo Circuit Court.

He is expected to face charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The 43 suspects include persons arrested following the September 16 incident at Gindabour, where General Constable Owusu was killed in a mob attack.

Police had earlier announced the arrest of 36 suspects in connection with the attack and said they were assisting with investigations.

JoyNews cameras captured a bus transporting the suspects to court on Friday afternoon.

Some relatives who were at the court premises, particularly those from Damongo, were seen in tears as the suspects were taken into court.

Events leading to police officer's death

The incident followed the death of a teacher, identified as Seidu Abu, after an encounter with police officers at Gindabour.

According to accounts cited in earlier reports, the teacher was riding a motorbike when he encountered the police. He was later found dead.

The development triggered anger among some residents, who subsequently attacked police officers, resulting in the death of General Constable Owusu.

Police have said the bodies of both the deceased officer and the motorbike rider were conveyed to the Damongo Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

IGP meets traditional leaders

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Patrick Tetteh Yohunu has arrived in Gindabour with personnel from Police Headquarters.

The IGP is expected to meet the chiefs of Gindabour and Kog, who remain in the community with their immediate families after many residents reportedly fled amid the unrest.

The police have deployed investigators, intelligence officers and reinforcement teams to the area to support investigations and maintain security.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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